Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Insider: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger will look to calm nerves, play smart and free vs. Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS -- Sam Ehlinger was working out Monday morning when he heard that Frank Reich needed to talk to him. He'd just gotten back from Tennessee the night before, his second game this season as an active player on game day, though he'd yet to take a snap. And Reich hit him with the news:
Best Week 8 NFL fantasy football matchups, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker
What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 8? Let’s take a dive into each position
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Fields Shows How Good The Future Looks
In the Chicago Bears’ convincing victory over the New England Patriots, Justin Fields showed how good the team could look in the future. There was a lot of craziness in the NFL in Week 7. Legendary players and their playoff-contending teams looked downright pedestrian. Other players not well-known became stars while some who were on the rise were lost for the season. However, nothing was crazier than the Chicago Bears blowing out the New England Patriots.
Colts bench former MVP Matt Ryan for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger
The Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday after Ryan threw two more interceptions in Sunday’s 19-10 loss at Tennessee. Reich said Ryan suffered a separated throwing shoulder in the game, but that the decision to make a change was not injury related.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Bears' win over Patriots
The Chicago Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. The win moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the Packers) and stopped Bill Belichick from passing up George Halas in all-time coaching wins.
