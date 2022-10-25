Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
Penguins Road Trip Mailbag: Crazy Trade Talk, D-men, & Jarry’s Contract
VANCOUVER, British Columbia. — The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost two in a row and been overrun by Western Conference contenders. Minus a good start in Edmonton and an attacking second period against Calgary, the Penguins have been looking up at the scoreboard with unhappy faces. Jeff Carter told PHN...
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
NHL
Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins
CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
NHL
Sully Says: Penguins Need More Consistency Period to Period
The Penguins didn't get the complete effort they've been looking for on Tuesday in Calgary, falling 4-1 to the Flames. Their early season trend of slow starts continued, with the Penguins trailing on both the scoreboard (2-0) and shot clock (20-6) after the first period. They looked much better in the middle frame, registering 20 shots of their own and getting a goal from Evgeni Malkin, but were down 4-1 coming out of it. That stood as the final score as Pittsburgh suffered their second regulation loss in a row following their 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Monday.
