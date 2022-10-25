ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS

FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Huberdeau scores first goal with Flames in win against Penguins

CALGARY -- Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal with the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. Nazem Kadri had two goals and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves for the Flames (5-1-0), who have won three of four to open a season-long eight-game homestand.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Gostisbehere scores 2, Coyotes beat Blue Jackets 6-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 Tuesday night. Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes and Clayton Keller had two assists. Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots in his first win this season for Arizona, which won for the second time in its opening six-game road trip.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sully Says: Penguins Need More Consistency Period to Period

The Penguins didn't get the complete effort they've been looking for on Tuesday in Calgary, falling 4-1 to the Flames. Their early season trend of slow starts continued, with the Penguins trailing on both the scoreboard (2-0) and shot clock (20-6) after the first period. They looked much better in the middle frame, registering 20 shots of their own and getting a goal from Evgeni Malkin, but were down 4-1 coming out of it. That stood as the final score as Pittsburgh suffered their second regulation loss in a row following their 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy