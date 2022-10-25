The Penguins didn't get the complete effort they've been looking for on Tuesday in Calgary, falling 4-1 to the Flames. Their early season trend of slow starts continued, with the Penguins trailing on both the scoreboard (2-0) and shot clock (20-6) after the first period. They looked much better in the middle frame, registering 20 shots of their own and getting a goal from Evgeni Malkin, but were down 4-1 coming out of it. That stood as the final score as Pittsburgh suffered their second regulation loss in a row following their 6-3 setback in Edmonton on Monday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO