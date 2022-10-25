Perimeter defense continues to plague Denver Nuggets in Portland

Damian Lillard’s recent play and Denver’s point-of-attack defense to start the season looked like a match made in hell Monday in Portland.

That was before Anfernee Simons changed the game’s complexion with a third-quarter takeover in the Trail Blazers’ 135-110 win. Lillard (31) and Simons (29) combined for 60 of those points.

“We can’t guard one-on-one right now at all,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said postgame.

The Nuggets took the court after allowing Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 28 points on Saturday. Golden State’s Stephen Curry posted 34 points against the Nuggets in their second game of the season, while Collin Sexton started the trend with 20 points in 20-plus minutes off the Jazz bench in the season-opener. Portland’s hot-shooting backcourt shone an even brighter light on the Nuggets’ biggest defensive blemish.

Lillard entered the week after scoring 41 points in each of Portland’s last two games. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week earlier Monday for leading the Trail Blazers to a 3-0 start. He recorded the game’s opening bucket and put up eight points in the first quarter. He scored 10 of Portland’s final 13 points in the second quarter, including a coast-to-coast layup at the buzzer that put him at 19 points at halftime.

To start the third quarter, Lillard deferred to Simons, his running mate. Simons hit his first six 3-pointers in the quarter. After scoring 22 of his points in the quarter, Simons started the fourth quarter with 29 points to Lillard’s 28.

Lillard pulled the plug on Denver’s chances with a 3-pointer with 4:07 left that stretched Portland’s lead to 22 with four minutes left.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the primary defender on Lillard to start the game, while Bruce Brown, Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland and Christian Braun provided relief or guarded Simons at different times.

Wilt watch continues

With his next triple-double, Nikola Jokic will surpass Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA record among centers. Foul trouble and a lopsided score seemed to be the only things from Jokic standing alone after Wednesday’s game.

Jokic had 9 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists when Nuggets coach Michael Malone pulled the starters with four minutes remaining. Jokic played just under 27 minutes, a number impacted by his foul trouble throughout the game.

Jokic didn’t take a shot in 8 minutes and 40 seconds of playing time in the first quarter but progressed toward the record with five rebounds and three assists. Jokic made his first shot midway through the second quarter and finished the first half with four points, five rebounds and five assists. He sat the final three minutes of the second quarter after picking up his third foul and missed a good chunk of the third quarter after picking up his fourth foul.

Jokic’s next chance at history comes against the Lakers, the team Chamberlain finished his legendary playing career with in 1973.

TRAIL BLAZERS 135, NUGGETS 110

What Happened: A 14-1 run in the opening minutes allowed the Nuggets to quickly establish a double-digit lead. Denver led by 10 when Nikola Jokic picked up his third foul late in the second quarter and held onto a six-point lead at halftime. The Trail Blazers moved ahead for good in a 44-point third quarter to lead by 13 at the start of the fourth. Portland stretched the advantage to 27 in the final minute, dropping the Nuggets to 2-2.

What Went Right: Aaron Gordon continued to star in his power-forward role. Gordon went up strong for a handful of dunks and finished 12 of 16 from the field for a team-high 26 points. Two of his misses came from 3-point range. He added six rebounds and an assist.

What Went Wrong: Beyond the perimeter defense, the Nuggets could have padded their six-point halftime lead with some help at the line. Instead, Denver went 4 of 9 with Jamal Murray and DeAndre Jordan each missing both of their attempts. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. also missed stretches of the decisive third quarter due to foul trouble.

Highlight of the Night: Anfernee Simons’ third-quarter hot streak was the night’s most impressive feat. From Denver’s perspective, there’s Bones Hyland’s no-look assist to DeAndre Jordan for a dunk in the final seconds of the second quarter.

On Deck: The Nuggets return to Denver to host the Lakers on Wednesday at Ball Arena.