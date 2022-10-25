Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
tcu360.com
Student ambassadors bring college consumers into Dillard’s by creating a ‘buzz’ on campus
Dillard’s and College Fashionista have partnered with the TCU community to launch a first-of-its-kind program collaboration. Dillard’s Campus Collective picks two student ambassadors from each partner school to promote the store’s clothing and brands on their campus. “The goal of the program is to bring in that...
tcu360.com
Froggie 5-0 walking escort system prioritizes student safety
Froggie 5-0’s updated system includes a walking buddy program, helping to maximize the safety goal of the escort service which many students were often using to get a free ride. Adrian Andrews, assistant vice chancellor of public safety at TCU said he was concerned that student calls to Froggie...
tcu360.com
TCU nursing students vaccinate fewer students, faculty at annual flu clinic
The turnout for TCU’s annual flu clinic was down this year, compared to previous sessions and organizers blamed supply chain issues that delayed the scheduling of this year’s clinic. Nursing students administered 1,870 flu vaccines to students and faculty at the annual Flu Shot Clinic on Oct. 19....
tcu360.com
On-campus alcohol violations down 26 percent
On-campus alcohol violations decreased by 26% from the 2020-21 calendar year, despite a sharp spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TCU’s annual Security Report & Fire Safety Report Notification released on Sept. 29. An alcohol violation is a penalty given to the student for possession of alcohol in...
tcu360.com
TCU begins utility work on new dorms, dining hall
TCU has officially begun utility work in preparation for the construction of two new dorms and one new dining hall on the east side of campus, directly behind the Neeley School of Business. “Those residence halls will house about 286 students and a dining center there, which will have enough...
tcu360.com
TCU Dining and Athletics enter partnership with Pepsi
Students quenching for a Coke or hoping to sip a Coke Zero have to look off campus. Over the summer of 2022, TCU entered a partnership with PepsiCo to sell products on campus. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were both offered a deal to sign with TCU. PepsiCo stood out and showed an extreme interest in doing business.
tcu360.com
TCU football success, new residence halls discussed at Chancellor’s town hall
TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini hosted a faculty/staff and student town hall meeting where members of the TCU community asked questions and discussed topics from the success of the football program to plans for the new residence halls. The faculty/staff town hall meeting began at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday with an...
tcu360.com
Limited-time brisket melt now at The Press in King Family Commons
The Press, located in the King Family Commons, added a limited-time brisket melt to their menu on Monday. The sandwich includes thin sliced brisket, layered with pepper jack cheese and apricot jelly served hot on a bagel. Valeria Davila, a cashier at Magnolias Zero 7, has already tried it. “The...
Comments / 0