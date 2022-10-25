ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

tcu360.com

Froggie 5-0 walking escort system prioritizes student safety

Froggie 5-0’s updated system includes a walking buddy program, helping to maximize the safety goal of the escort service which many students were often using to get a free ride. Adrian Andrews, assistant vice chancellor of public safety at TCU said he was concerned that student calls to Froggie...
TCU nursing students vaccinate fewer students, faculty at annual flu clinic

The turnout for TCU’s annual flu clinic was down this year, compared to previous sessions and organizers blamed supply chain issues that delayed the scheduling of this year’s clinic. Nursing students administered 1,870 flu vaccines to students and faculty at the annual Flu Shot Clinic on Oct. 19....
On-campus alcohol violations down 26 percent

On-campus alcohol violations decreased by 26% from the 2020-21 calendar year, despite a sharp spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TCU’s annual Security Report & Fire Safety Report Notification released on Sept. 29. An alcohol violation is a penalty given to the student for possession of alcohol in...
TCU begins utility work on new dorms, dining hall

TCU has officially begun utility work in preparation for the construction of two new dorms and one new dining hall on the east side of campus, directly behind the Neeley School of Business. “Those residence halls will house about 286 students and a dining center there, which will have enough...
TCU Dining and Athletics enter partnership with Pepsi

Students quenching for a Coke or hoping to sip a Coke Zero have to look off campus. Over the summer of 2022, TCU entered a partnership with PepsiCo to sell products on campus. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo were both offered a deal to sign with TCU. PepsiCo stood out and showed an extreme interest in doing business.
Limited-time brisket melt now at The Press in King Family Commons

The Press, located in the King Family Commons, added a limited-time brisket melt to their menu on Monday. The sandwich includes thin sliced brisket, layered with pepper jack cheese and apricot jelly served hot on a bagel. Valeria Davila, a cashier at Magnolias Zero 7, has already tried it. “The...
