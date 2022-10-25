Former Lincoln Park alderman comes out swinging against chief judge, citing lack of transparency, ‘misleading’ analysis of bail reform

Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020. The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder being dismissed, according to the Associated Press. The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane pleading guilty to the same charge. Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week. Kueng, Lane,...

