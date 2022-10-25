Former Lincoln Park alderman comes out swinging against chief judge, citing lack of transparency, ‘misleading’ analysis of bail reform

Read full article on original website
Judge orders Orleans sheriff to court over lack of inmates showing up for hearings
NEW ORLEANS — Following demands from Criminal Court judges and exclusive story by WWL-TV on the limited number of incarcerated defendants being brought to court for their scheduled hearings, Sheriff Susan Hutson scrambled to increase the numbers, almost doubling the transports over the past week. But that didn’t stop...
WIS-TV
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Judge tosses Wisconsin parade attack suspect from courtroom during jury selection
The man accused of intentionally plowing into a crowded Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year was tossed out of a courtroom during his trial on Tuesday for being combative.
Baltimore City Circuit Court clerk failed to collect millions in decades-old court fees, state audit finds
Inadequate systems in the Baltimore City Circuit Court clerk’s office continue to allow millions of dollars in decades-old court fees to go uncollected, according to a state audit that repeated the findings of five previous audits. In a report dated Oct. 17 but released to the public Thursday, the Office of Legislative Audits described how the clerk for Baltimore City Circuit Court had failed ...
Jury selection for the Trump Organization trial started with a warning: Brace for a long trial
The criminal tax-fraud trial of Trump's business empire has begun in Manhattan. Some 130 prospective jurors have been told by the judge that the case could last five to six weeks. The Trump Org was charged in 'a longtime scheme to defraud the tax authorities,' the judge said. Jury selection...
WLBT
City agrees to pay $4.8 million to Richard’s Disposal as part of judgment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the order handed down on Friday, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until the Mississippi Supreme Court hands down a ruling in a related case between the mayor and council.
White Illinois Woman Gets Probation After Confrontation With Black Bicyclists
A white woman has been sentenced to probation following a confrontation with a group of Black men at a suburban Chicago beach in 2020. Irene Donoshaytis, who had been previously charged with a felony hate crime charge, pled down to a lesser charge Wednesday in an agreement with Cook County.
Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng pleads guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in killing of George Floyd
Former Minneapolis police officer Alexander Kueng has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd in late May 2020. The plea was in exchange for a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder being dismissed, according to the Associated Press. The plea came as jury selection was about to start on Monday. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the charge levelled by the state following former officer Thomas Lane pleading guilty to the same charge. Fellow former officer Tou Thao is set to go to trial this week. Kueng, Lane,...
Historic Trial Begins For D.C. Police Officer Charged With Murder In The Death Of Karon Hylton-Brown
An unprecedented trial began this week at D.C.’s federal courthouse, where two D.C. police officers face a combination of second-degree murder, obstruction, and conspiracy charges related to the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown. Hylton-Brown died in October 2020 after his moped collided with an oncoming car as he fled from a police cruiser in pursuit.
Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s appeal in Trump special master case
A federal appeals court on Wednesday agreed to fast-track an appeal by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the appointment of a special master to review thousands of pages of government records seized this summer from former President Trump’s Florida home. The one-page order by the U.S. Court of...
Finding an impartial jury for Trump Org. trial seems impossible. Why it’s not.
Jury selection began Monday in the Manhattan district attorney’s prosecution of the Trump Organization for tax fraud. Allen Weisselberg, the company’s former chief financial officer, has already pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges himself. Former President Donald Trump is not charged personally, but his family business faces charges...
Testimony starts in murder on duty trial of DC police officer
WASHINGTON — A historic trial is finally underway at the federal courthouse here. A D.C. police officer is on trial on a charge of murder while on duty for the first time anyone can remember. On Wednesday, 12 jurors finally started hearing evidence. Officer Terence Sutton is charged with...
Federal Judge In Florida Sides With State In Elections Law Dispute
A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual
Negative feelings about Trump 'problematic for both sides' as jurors selected in NYC tax fraud trial
New York – There’s an elephant in the courtroom during jury selection at the criminal tax fraud trial of two of Donald Trump’s companies – the former president himself, who isn't accused in the case. Open acknowledgment of strong feelings about Trump, mostly negative, came from...
Judge says Alabama prisoners can’t join DOJ lawsuit over food, medical concerns
A federal judge has told a group of Alabama prisoners they can’t join in on the Department of Justice lawsuit against the Alabama Department of Corrections for their claims about food and medical needs. Earlier this month, 37 inmates at ADOC facilities filed a motion to join in the...
The Trump Organization tax-fraud jury has 7 jurors so far — and 2 openly dislike how he ran the country
The Trump Organization's first seven jurors include two who openly dislike how he ran the country. One is "upset" by his choices as president; the other wishes he made better Supreme Court picks. The business is on trial for allegedly dodging payroll taxes by giving executives some pay off the...
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cops charged with aiding in George Floyd's death
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of two former Minneapolis police officers facing criminal charges in connection to George Floyd's murder. The big picture: Derek Chauvin's May 2020 murder of George Floyd set off more than two years of near-constant state and federal legal proceedings in the Twin Cities.
Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’
A federal judge has blocked the city of Cedar Rapids from continuing to use a racial quota in selecting members for the police department’s Citizen Review Board. In a strongly worded ruling, U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams of the Northern District of Iowa declared that the city’s rationale for its policy was “vehemently incorrect,” adding […] The post Judge: Racial quota on police-review board only creates ‘more racial biases’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
