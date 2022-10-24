ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 25 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

By DataSkrive
 2 days ago
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Before today’s NBA games, here’s an in-depth peek at the odds.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Tuesday at 6:22 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

The Pistons will play the Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

  • Favorite: Wizards (-5.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Wizards (-216) | Pistons (+179)

The Mavericks match up with the Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

  • Favorite: Mavericks (-5)
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks (-227) | Pelicans (+186)

The Clippers will meet the Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

  • Favorite: Clippers (-8.5)
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Clippers (-291) | Thunder (+244)

The Warriors will play the Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

  • Favorite: Suns (-1.5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Suns (-122) | Warriors (+103)

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
Who has the best chance to win the NBA title this season?

Who has the best chance to win the NBA title this season? Could it be the analysts’ preseason favorite, the Philadelphia 76ers? Might the Brooklyn Nets finally put things together with their star-studded roster? The Miami Heat are a perennial threat to be in the mix for a title, and the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer the middling teams they have been in the recent past.
Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
Ducks land massive commitment from 6-foot-7 JUCO lineman

The Oregon Ducks have been hot on the recruiting trail in the past few days, landing a 4-star OL in the 2023 cycle, Iapanin Laloulu, and also grabbing the top-ranked player in the state of Oregon for the 2024 class, 4-star TE A.J Pugliano They now picked up another massive, quite literally, commitment from JUCO OL George Silva, a 6-foot-7, 300-pounder from Fullerton College.  Although it is a relatively raw product, Oregon fans should be encouraged by the prospect of what Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm can do with Silva once he is in Eugene. The Ducks have one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and Klemm is the mastermind behind that. He’s a proven talent evaluator and tends to get the most out of his players. That should be no different with this massive OL prospect. Film George Silva’s Recruiting Profile VitalsSchools Showing Interest Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers UCLA Bruins Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Utah State Aggies  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/ChiefUgonna/status/158530200031228313711
EUGENE, OR
