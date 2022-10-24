October 25 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

The Pistons will play the Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

Favorite: Wizards (-5.5)

Wizards (-5.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Wizards (-216) | Pistons (+179)

The Mavericks match up with the Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Favorite: Mavericks (-5)

Mavericks (-5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Mavericks (-227) | Pelicans (+186)

The Clippers will meet the Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Favorite: Clippers (-8.5)

Clippers (-8.5) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Clippers (-291) | Thunder (+244)

The Warriors will play the Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Favorite: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Suns (-122) | Warriors (+103)

