Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

The Washington Wizards (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC and BSDETX.

The Wizards enter their matchup against the Pistons as a 5.5-point favorite. The matchup’s point total is set at 220.5.

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Odds

Washington -5.5

Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Washington -220, Detroit +181

Pistons at Wizards odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 5.5)

Wizards (- 5.5) Pick OU:

Under (220.5)

Prediction:

Wizards 113 – Pistons 106

Washington won 18 of the 30 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (60%).

Washington had a record of 4-3 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -220 or shorter last year (57.1%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Washington a 68.8% chance to win.

Detroit was underdogs in 76 games last season and won 20 (26.3%) of those contests.

Detroit had a record of 15-42, a 26.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +181 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

Last year, the Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons gave up.

When Washington scored more than 112.5 points last season, it went 19-9 against the spread and 21-7 overall.

Detroit went 20-8-2 against the spread and 14-16 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.

The Pistons’ 104.8 points per game last year were 7.2 fewer points than the 112.0 the Wizards allowed to opponents.

Detroit went 16-4 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scored more than 112.0 points last season.

Washington had an ATS record of 16-7 and a 17-6 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.8 points.

Last season, the Wizards were the NBA’s 22nd-ranked offense (108.6 PPG), while the Pistons ranked 22nd in defensive points per game (112.5) in the league.

Detroit’s squad was the 28th-ranked scoring team (104.8 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Washington ranked 16th in terms of allowing points per game (112.0).

The Wizards were out-scored by 277 points last season (3.4 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pistons have out-scored them by 633 more points on the year (7.7 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Washington last season was 112.3 points, 0.7 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Tuesday’s game.

Last season, Washington outscored its implied point total for this matchup (113) 28 times.

The 112.5-point average implied total last season for Detroit is 4.5 more points than the team’s 108-point implied total in this matchup.

Detroit outscored its implied point total for this matchup (108) 14 times a season ago.

How to watch Wizards vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSDETX

NBCS-DC and BSDETX Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

