Detroit, MI

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Washington Wizards (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC and BSDETX.

The Wizards enter their matchup against the Pistons as a 5.5-point favorite. The matchup’s point total is set at 220.5.

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Washington -5.5
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Washington -220, Detroit +181

Pistons at Wizards odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Wizards (- 5.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (220.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Wizards 113 – Pistons 106
  • Washington won 18 of the 30 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (60%).
  • Washington had a record of 4-3 when it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -220 or shorter last year (57.1%).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Washington a 68.8% chance to win.
  • Detroit was underdogs in 76 games last season and won 20 (26.3%) of those contests.
  • Detroit had a record of 15-42, a 26.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +181 or more by sportsbooks last season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.
  • Last year, the Wizards averaged 108.6 points per game, just 3.9 fewer points than the 112.5 the Pistons gave up.
  • When Washington scored more than 112.5 points last season, it went 19-9 against the spread and 21-7 overall.
  • Detroit went 20-8-2 against the spread and 14-16 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.6 points.
  • The Pistons’ 104.8 points per game last year were 7.2 fewer points than the 112.0 the Wizards allowed to opponents.
  • Detroit went 16-4 against the spread and 11-9 overall when it scored more than 112.0 points last season.
  • Washington had an ATS record of 16-7 and a 17-6 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.8 points.
  • Last season, the Wizards were the NBA’s 22nd-ranked offense (108.6 PPG), while the Pistons ranked 22nd in defensive points per game (112.5) in the league.
  • Detroit’s squad was the 28th-ranked scoring team (104.8 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Washington ranked 16th in terms of allowing points per game (112.0).
  • The Wizards were out-scored by 277 points last season (3.4 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pistons have out-scored them by 633 more points on the year (7.7 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Washington last season was 112.3 points, 0.7 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Tuesday’s game.
  • Last season, Washington outscored its implied point total for this matchup (113) 28 times.
  • The 112.5-point average implied total last season for Detroit is 4.5 more points than the team’s 108-point implied total in this matchup.
  • Detroit outscored its implied point total for this matchup (108) 14 times a season ago.

How to watch Wizards vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-DC and BSDETX
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

