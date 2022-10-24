Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

Southwest Division foes face one another when the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the teams this season.

The Mavericks enter their game against the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite. The matchup features a point total of 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Dallas -5.5

Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Dallas -230, New Orleans +187

Mavericks at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 5.5)

Pelicans (+ 5.5) Pick OU:

Under (218.5)

Prediction:

Mavericks 109 – Pelicans 107

Dallas was the moneyline favorite 50 total times last season. It finished 40-10 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter last year, Dallas finished with a record of 15-7 (68.2%).

Dallas has a 69.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

New Orleans won 19, or 32.2%, of the 59 games it played as underdogs last season.

New Orleans had a record of 4-20, a 16.7% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +187 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 34.8% chance of a victory for New Orleans.

Last year, the Mavericks scored 108.0 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 110.3 the Pelicans allowed.

When Dallas scored more than 110.3 points last season, it went 26-6 against the spread and 29-3 overall.

New Orleans went 30-5-1 against the spread and 27-9 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.

The Pelicans put up just 4.6 more points per game last year (109.3) than the Mavericks gave up to opponents (104.7).

New Orleans put together a 32-22-1 ATS record and a 32-23 overall record last season in games it scored more than 104.7 points.

Dallas had an ATS record of 35-20 and a 41-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.

Last season, the Mavericks were at the 24th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.0 PPG), while the Pelicans allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (110.3) in the league.

The 21st-ranked scoring NBA team was New Orleans a season ago (109.3 PPG), while the Dallas squad was the second-ranked defense (104.7 PPG) in the league.

The Mavericks out-scored their opponents by a total of 271 points last season (3.3 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pelicans out-scored them by 81 more points on the year (1.0 per game).

Over/Under

Dallas’ average implied point total last season was 1.3 fewer points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (110.7 implied points on average compared to 112 implied points in this game).

Last season, Dallas scored more than 112 points 30 times.

New Orleans’ average implied point total last season (113.1 points) is 6.1 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (107 points).

New Orleans put up more than 107 points 22 times a season ago.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

