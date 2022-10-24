ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

By DataSkrive
 2 days ago
Southwest Division foes face one another when the Dallas Mavericks (1-1) travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the teams this season.

The Mavericks enter their game against the Pelicans as a 5.5-point favorite. The matchup features a point total of 218.5.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Dallas -5.5
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Dallas -230, New Orleans +187

Mavericks at Pelicans odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (218.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Mavericks 109 – Pelicans 107
  • Dallas was the moneyline favorite 50 total times last season. It finished 40-10 in those games.
  • When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -230 or shorter last year, Dallas finished with a record of 15-7 (68.2%).
  • Dallas has a 69.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • New Orleans won 19, or 32.2%, of the 59 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • New Orleans had a record of 4-20, a 16.7% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +187 or more by oddsmakers last season.
  • The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 34.8% chance of a victory for New Orleans.
  • Last year, the Mavericks scored 108.0 points per game, only 2.3 fewer points than the 110.3 the Pelicans allowed.
  • When Dallas scored more than 110.3 points last season, it went 26-6 against the spread and 29-3 overall.
  • New Orleans went 30-5-1 against the spread and 27-9 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Pelicans put up just 4.6 more points per game last year (109.3) than the Mavericks gave up to opponents (104.7).
  • New Orleans put together a 32-22-1 ATS record and a 32-23 overall record last season in games it scored more than 104.7 points.
  • Dallas had an ATS record of 35-20 and a 41-14 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.
  • Last season, the Mavericks were at the 24th spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.0 PPG), while the Pelicans allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (110.3) in the league.
  • The 21st-ranked scoring NBA team was New Orleans a season ago (109.3 PPG), while the Dallas squad was the second-ranked defense (104.7 PPG) in the league.
  • The Mavericks out-scored their opponents by a total of 271 points last season (3.3 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pelicans out-scored them by 81 more points on the year (1.0 per game).

Over/Under

  • Dallas’ average implied point total last season was 1.3 fewer points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (110.7 implied points on average compared to 112 implied points in this game).
  • Last season, Dallas scored more than 112 points 30 times.
  • New Orleans’ average implied point total last season (113.1 points) is 6.1 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (107 points).
  • New Orleans put up more than 107 points 22 times a season ago.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center

