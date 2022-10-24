Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

Pacific Division foes face one another when the Phoenix Suns (2-1) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Footprint Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors. The matchup’s point total is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Odds

Phoenix -1.5

Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Phoenix -122, Golden State +103

Warriors at Suns odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Suns (- 1.5)

Suns (- 1.5) Pick OU:

Under (226.5)

Prediction:

Suns 111 – Warriors 108

Phoenix won 57 of the 70 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (81.4%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -122 or shorter last year, Phoenix had a record of 55-13 (80.9%).

Phoenix has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.0% in this game.

Golden State was underdogs in 20 games last season and won nine (45%) of those contests.

Golden State had a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +103 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 49.3% chance of a victory for Golden State.

Last year, the Suns scored 114.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors gave up.

Phoenix had a 41-25 record against the spread and a 55-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 105.5 points.

Golden State had a 37-23-3 record against the spread and a 49-14 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game last year, only 3.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns gave up.

When it scored more than 107.3 points last season, Golden State went 33-16-2 against the spread and 40-11 overall.

Phoenix went 34-17 against the spread and 49-2 overall last season when it gave up fewer than 111.0 points.

Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Warriors ranked third in defensive points per game (105.5) in the league.

Golden State’s squad was the 15th-ranked scoring team (111.0 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).

The Suns totaled a total of 615 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 7.5 per game), and the Warriors out-scored opponents by 454 points on the season (5.5 more per game).

Over/Under

Phoenix’s average implied point total last season was 1.0 more point than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (115.0 implied points on average compared to 114 implied points in this game).

Last year, Phoenix put up more than 114 points in 43 games.

The 113.7-point average implied total last season for Golden State is 0.7 more points than the team’s 113-point implied total in this matchup.

Golden State put up more than 113 points in a game 21 times last year.

How to watch Suns vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

