Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQvI8_0ilPYBLm00

Pacific Division foes face one another when the Phoenix Suns (2-1) welcome in the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at Footprint Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. It’s the first matchup between the squads this season.

The Suns are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warriors. The matchup’s point total is set at 226.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Phoenix -1.5
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Phoenix -122, Golden State +103

Warriors at Suns odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Suns (- 1.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (226.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Suns 111 – Warriors 108
  • Phoenix won 57 of the 70 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (81.4%).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -122 or shorter last year, Phoenix had a record of 55-13 (80.9%).
  • Phoenix has an implied moneyline win probability of 55.0% in this game.
  • Golden State was underdogs in 20 games last season and won nine (45%) of those contests.
  • Golden State had a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +103 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 49.3% chance of a victory for Golden State.
  • Last year, the Suns scored 114.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors gave up.
  • Phoenix had a 41-25 record against the spread and a 55-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State had a 37-23-3 record against the spread and a 49-14 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Warriors put up an average of 111.0 points per game last year, only 3.7 more points than the 107.3 the Suns gave up.
  • When it scored more than 107.3 points last season, Golden State went 33-16-2 against the spread and 40-11 overall.
  • Phoenix went 34-17 against the spread and 49-2 overall last season when it gave up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Warriors ranked third in defensive points per game (105.5) in the league.
  • Golden State’s squad was the 15th-ranked scoring team (111.0 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).
  • The Suns totaled a total of 615 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 7.5 per game), and the Warriors out-scored opponents by 454 points on the season (5.5 more per game).

Over/Under

  • Phoenix’s average implied point total last season was 1.0 more point than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (115.0 implied points on average compared to 114 implied points in this game).
  • Last year, Phoenix put up more than 114 points in 43 games.
  • The 113.7-point average implied total last season for Golden State is 0.7 more points than the team’s 113-point implied total in this matchup.
  • Golden State put up more than 113 points in a game 21 times last year.

How to watch Suns vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

