MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke team up for insane alley-oop vs. Brooklyn Nets
What do you get when you combine Ja Morant's vision with Brandon Clarke's insane vertical leap. Another highlight for the always entertaining Memphis Grizzlies. In the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, Morant tossed a pass to Clarke, who skied high for a thunderous one-handed dunk over Day'Ron Sharpe. The second-year Nets forward was no match for Clarke's hops as he brought the FedExForum crowd to its feet in celebration.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings on TV, live stream plus game time
The Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Sacramento. Memphis is 3-1 on the season after beating the Brooklyn Nets 134-124 on Monday. Ja Morant led the way with 38 points and 7 assists. The Kings are 0-3 on the season after losing...
Kings rookie Keegan Murray could join starting lineup for game against Memphis Grizzlies
Kings fans have clamored for rookie Keegan Murray to join the team’s starting lineup. It probably won’t be long before they get their wish.
NBA roundup: Blazers fall to Heat, lose Damian Lillard to injury
Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points and eight rebounds on Wednesday as the Miami Heat handed host Portland its first loss
Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz’s 109-101 win over Rockets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.
What the season debut for Dillon Brooks means for the Memphis Grizzlies
Dillon Brooks was ready to make his regular season debut with the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, he may have been too ready. But one play stood out and showed that Brooks had settled down. ...
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' John Konchar not in starting five Monday night
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list John Konchar in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Konchar will move to the bench Monday after filling in for Dillon Brooks (thigh) in each of the Grizzlies' first three games. Our models project Konchar, who has a $4,400 salary...
