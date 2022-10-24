Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and KTLA.

The Clippers enter their matchup against the Thunder as an 8.5-point favorite. The game features an over/under of 216.

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Los Angeles -8.5

Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Los Angeles -363, Oklahoma City +287

Clippers at Thunder odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 8.5)

Thunder (+ 8.5) Pick OU:

Over (216)

Prediction:

Clippers 112 – Thunder 105

Los Angeles won 27 of the 39 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (69.2%).

Los Angeles had a record of 6-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -363 or shorter last year (85.7%).

Based on this contest’s moneyline, Los Angeles’ implied win probability is 78.4%.

Oklahoma City was underdogs 79 times last season and won 22, or 27.8%, of those games.

Oklahoma City had a record of 6-36, a 14.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +287 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 25.8% chance to win.

Last year, the Clippers put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Thunder gave up (111.8).

When Los Angeles put up more than 111.8 points last season, it went 24-8 against the spread and 23-9 overall.

Oklahoma City went 28-5-1 against the spread and 16-18 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.

The Thunder’s 103.7 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 108.4 the Clippers gave up.

Oklahoma City put together a 17-6-2 ATS record and a 12-13 overall record last season in games it scored more than 108.4 points.

Los Angeles’ record was 22-8-1 against the spread and 24-7 overall when it allowed fewer than 103.7 points last season.

Last season, the Clippers were at the 23rd spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.4 PPG), while the Thunder allowed the 15th-fewest points per game (111.8) in the league.

Oklahoma City was the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense (103.7 PPG) a season ago, while Los Angeles allowed the 11th-ranked average points per game (108.4).

The Clippers scored only two more points than their opponents last year (an average of zero per game), while the Thunder were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 664 total points, -8.1 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Los Angeles last season was 111.7 points, 0.3 fewer points than its implied total of 112 points in Tuesday’s game.

Last season, Los Angeles outscored its implied point total for this matchup (112) 32 times.

Oklahoma City’s average implied point total last season (112.8 points) is 8.8 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (104 points).

Oklahoma City scored more than 104 points in 21 games a season ago.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and KTLA

BSOK and KTLA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

