Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder odds, tips and betting trends | October 25

By DataSkrive
 2 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (2-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and KTLA.

The Clippers enter their matchup against the Thunder as an 8.5-point favorite. The game features an over/under of 216.

Clippers vs. Thunder Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Los Angeles -8.5
  • Total: 216
  • Moneyline: Los Angeles -363, Oklahoma City +287

Clippers at Thunder odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 8.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (216)
  • Prediction:
  • Clippers 112 – Thunder 105
  • Los Angeles won 27 of the 39 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (69.2%).
  • Los Angeles had a record of 6-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -363 or shorter last year (85.7%).
  • Based on this contest’s moneyline, Los Angeles’ implied win probability is 78.4%.
  • Oklahoma City was underdogs 79 times last season and won 22, or 27.8%, of those games.
  • Oklahoma City had a record of 6-36, a 14.3% win rate, when it was set as the underdog by +287 or more by sportsbooks last season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Oklahoma City has a 25.8% chance to win.
  • Last year, the Clippers put up just 3.4 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Thunder gave up (111.8).
  • When Los Angeles put up more than 111.8 points last season, it went 24-8 against the spread and 23-9 overall.
  • Oklahoma City went 28-5-1 against the spread and 16-18 overall last season when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Thunder’s 103.7 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 108.4 the Clippers gave up.
  • Oklahoma City put together a 17-6-2 ATS record and a 12-13 overall record last season in games it scored more than 108.4 points.
  • Los Angeles’ record was 22-8-1 against the spread and 24-7 overall when it allowed fewer than 103.7 points last season.
  • Last season, the Clippers were at the 23rd spot in the NBA’s scoring charts (108.4 PPG), while the Thunder allowed the 15th-fewest points per game (111.8) in the league.
  • Oklahoma City was the NBA’s lowest-scoring offense (103.7 PPG) a season ago, while Los Angeles allowed the 11th-ranked average points per game (108.4).
  • The Clippers scored only two more points than their opponents last year (an average of zero per game), while the Thunder were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 664 total points, -8.1 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Los Angeles last season was 111.7 points, 0.3 fewer points than its implied total of 112 points in Tuesday’s game.
  • Last season, Los Angeles outscored its implied point total for this matchup (112) 32 times.
  • Oklahoma City’s average implied point total last season (112.8 points) is 8.8 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (104 points).
  • Oklahoma City scored more than 104 points in 21 games a season ago.

How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOK and KTLA
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Arena: Paycom Center

