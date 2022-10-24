Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Now Working WWE NXT, New Feud for Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose to Celebrate
The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz. Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on the NJPW Creative Process, One Reason Some Top Stars Were Told Their Debuts Wouldn’t Work
New, rare details are being revealed on the NJPW creative process. As has been indicated in the past, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans slotted for quite some time. NJPW has been known for their long-term booking, and word now is that the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kazuchika Okada Wants AEW To Work With NJPW In Japan, Wishes He Could Have Met Bryan Danielson At Forbidden Door
NJPW superstar Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included The Rainmaker discussing this past summer’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view and how he wishes he could have met Bryan Danielson at the event. Danielson was originally scheduled to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr. but was dealing with an injury at the time and was later replaced by a debuting Claudio Castagnoli. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Serena Deeb Says She Is Coaching Less So She Can Wrestle More, How Cody Rhodes Always Believed In Her
AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently joined The Flagship for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Professor discussing her role as a coach and how she’s stepped back from doing that so she can compete more inside the squared circle. Deeb also touches on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare always had confidence in her skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal on Seeing Something In Sasha Banks When Others In WWE Didn’t, Their First Encounter
On a recent episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast, AEW’s William Regal recently discussed working with Sasha Banks while he was with WWE, recalling the first time he met The Boss in Boston, when she came to a WWE TV taping as an extra. “When I first...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Billy Corgan on the NWA Possibly Working with WWE or AEW, His Talks with Triple H and Optimism for the Future, More
NWA owner Billy Corgan is open to the idea of working with WWE or AEW, even as somewhat of a developmental brand for the top promotions in the United States. Corgan has publicly talked about his willingness to work with other promotions in the past. He recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of MetroUK and revealed previous talks with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H about getting the NWA on the WWE Network.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels On His Relationship With The Rock In WWE: “I Don’t Think It Was As Bad As Everyone Made It Up To Be”
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently joined The Impaulsive podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including what his relationship was like with The Rock during the Great One’s full-time run with WWE, how the two never worked together in a match, and the Heartbreak Kid once again admitting that he used to give people a hard time when he was younger. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan on Eric Bischoff’s “Incendiary, Contradictory, Hypocritical” Critiques of AEW, Booking Pro Wrestling
AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has been “incendiary, contradictory and hypocritical” with his AEW criticism. While Bischoff has made a few special appearances for AEW, he has also not shied away from critiquing the company...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Defeat Jon Moxley On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
AEW superstar Penta El Zero Miedo spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of this evening’s Dynamite from TBS, where the Lucha Bro will be taking on Jon Moxley for the AEW world championship. During the interview Penta promised that he would do whatever it takes to dethrone Mox, adding that...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shotzi Talks Her Love For Elvira, How She Felt Being Back In Front Of NXT Fans
WWE star Shotzi was the latest guest on today’s edition of The Bump, where the former NXT women’s tag champion spoke about her work for Halloween Havoc, and how she hopes to top the great Elvira in the number of Halloween Havoc appearances. She also discusses her return match for NXT, and how it felt good to be back in front of the brand’s loyal fanbase. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson On Billy Gunn’s Involvement With The Acclaimed: “Hey, It’s Working”
On the latest edition of his ARN podcast the legendary Arn Anderson gave his honest thoughts on the current AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed, and their manager, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The Enforcer admits that he was skeptical by putting Gunn with The Acclaimed but later adds that he understands that the act is very over with the fanbase. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Recalls Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her On Dealing With Critics, Talks Status In The AEW Women’s Division
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on being the face of the women’s division, how she continues to work hard in order to improve, and what advice Charlotte Flair gave her about dealing with critics. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Calls Christian Cage The Most “Underrated Wrestler Of All Time”
On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about AEW superstar Christian Cage, where he calls the former multi-time world champion one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry before praising him for coming up with some incredibly unique ideas. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Johnny Swinger Says He Has Signed An Extension With IMPACT
During a recent interview on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast, Johnny Swinger revealed that he has signed an extension with IMPACT Wrestling for at least another year, a decision he is extremely happy about. Swinger also discusses his work for the promotion since he initially joined back in 2019. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Confirms Return of The Elite with New Vignette, Don Callis Note
The Elite are officially set to return to AEW programming soon. AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been away since being suspended due to the backstage fight at AEW All Out in early September, but now it has been confirmed that they are on their way back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed Revealed
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Norfolk, VA saw Swerve In Our Glory defeat AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR in a non-title match to become the new #1 contenders to The Acclaimed, who were scouting the match along with Billy Gunn. FTR had stated before the match that tonight would kick off the final chapter of their legacy as they looked to add another set of gold to their current reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 10/31/2022
The October 31 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. * Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue. * Dante Martin defeated...
Comments / 0