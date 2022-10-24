AEW star and former NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb recently joined The Flagship for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included The Professor discussing her role as a coach and how she’s stepped back from doing that so she can compete more inside the squared circle. Deeb also touches on her relationship with Cody Rhodes, stating that The American Nightmare always had confidence in her skills. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

18 HOURS AGO