Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Yardbarker
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers run a "death by a thousand paper cuts" passing offense. All they want to do is call a passing game that consists of slants, screens, and RPOs, banking on a combination of high completion percentage and yards after the catch to move the sticks. It's a viable approach in theory, but it requires hivemind perfection from the playcaller, passer, and pass-catchers. The Packers do not have that. They are cutting themselves as much as they are cutting defenses.
Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano criticizes Matt Ryan benching
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich shocked the football world with his decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan -- and he has also drawn some criticism from his predecessor. Former Colts HC Chuck Pagano, who now serves as an analyst, had some pretty harsh words when discussing the move...
Yardbarker
Three players Bills could target at trade deadline
Buffalo remains in the market for roster upgrades. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Here are potential options for the Bills. A starting defensive line of Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, and D.J. Jones is Super Bowl caliber. Jones made the Colts' Ryan Kelly, among the league's best centers, look terrible in Week 5.
Yardbarker
Texans Make Four Roster Moves
Texans released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Texans signed DL Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad. Texans signed WR Michael Young to their practice squad. Texans placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list. Grugier-Hill reported approached the team asking to be released and the Texans’ brass...
Yardbarker
Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton
After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
Yardbarker
Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney
There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline
As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Yardbarker
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job
The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
Yardbarker
New York Giants gearing up for some big offensive line changes after injuries
The New York Giants are trying to get one more win before their BYE week against the Seattle Seahawks. In fact, the only game in Week 8 that hosts two teams with a winning record is the Giants and Seahawks. Seattle has been a surprisingly solid team this year, led...
Yardbarker
Giants getting reinforcements as 4 players return to practice
The New York Giants are getting a boost today as four players have returned to practice. The Giants were left without a slew of talented young players for the start of the 2022 season. Today, Matt Peart, Elerson Griffin, Rodarius Williams, and Nick Gates returned to practice today after beginning the season on the PUP list.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson’s status for London game revealed
The Denver Broncos are preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, and they will have their starting quarterback on the field for the game. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Friday that Russell Wilson will start against Jacksonville. Wilson missed last week’s loss to the New York Jets with a hamstring injury.
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Roster Moves
Detroit also released DT Bruce Hector and signed S J.R. Reed to the practice squad. Moore, 26, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions and made the 53-man roster as a rookie. The Lions re-signed Moore to a one-year...
Yardbarker
James Robinson says Jags were looking for excuse to hold him out in Week 7
James Robinson is the latest player who sounds pretty darn happy to be out of Jacksonville. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the newly-acquired New York Jets running back contradicted something his former coach Doug Pederson said. Robinson said that he thinks Pederson, who cited “knee soreness” as the reason for Robinson’s absence in Week 7 against the New York Giants, was just trying to find an excuse to move away from him.
Yardbarker
Raiders Defense Is Heading The Wrong Direction
The bar for the Raiders defense isn’t high. Since 2007, the Raiders haven’t finished in the top 20 for scoring defense in a season. So when Patrick Graham came in this off-season as the team’s new defensive coordinator, nobody was expecting him to transform the Raiders defense into the strength of the team — they just hoped his unit would be competent. Heck, even average would be an upgrade.
Yardbarker
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching
The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Yardbarker
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
Yardbarker
NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”
The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: 'Almost doesn't get you anything'
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sounds wise beyond his years in understanding he's now in football's ultimate results-based business. "There was definitely positives, but the almost doesn't get you anything," Pickett told reporters Wednesday about this past Sunday's 16-10 loss at the Miami Dolphins that dropped Pittsburgh to 2-5 on the season, per Dale Lolley of the club's website. "You want to go finish the game. I felt like we were efficient in the two-minute until the turnover play. It's something I'll learn from, we'll learn from as a group."
Comments / 0