ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn

As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Has Demonstrated That He Is Definitely Not Interested In Being WR1 in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Miami Dolphins 16-10 in South Florida on Sunday night, and they fell to 2-5 on the season. The Steelers’ offense let down the team in a winnable game which has been the script for most of the 2022 campaign. The popular targets on offense are Matt Canada, Mitch Trubisky and a now-growing Twitter faction that wants to give up on Kenny Pickett after two and a half games. Chase Claypool is another popular target for Steelers fans and was the subject of trade rumors last week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Unloads on Calls for his Job

The Denver Broncos' predictable loss to the New York Jets could be a major tipping point. What was being whispered by Broncos insiders for a couple of weeks has now crossed over into the national conversation — head coach Nathaniel Hackett is in trouble. While the Broncos' Trans-Atlantic trip...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller A Potential Trade Candidate With Deadline Approaching

The Las Vegas Raiders have some momentum going their way following their second win in three games, and now with the trade deadline approaching, the team could be making some moves soon. The likes of Johnathan Abram and Clelin Ferrell have been mentioned as trade possibilities, and the team already traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys, but a bigger name could potentially be moved in tight end Darren Waller.
Yardbarker

Mike Florio Names 1 Team That Makes Sense For Sean Payton

After last season, Sean Payton , the longtime head coach of the New Orleans Saints, called it quits. Since then, there have been many rumors that he may return to the sidelines for some team in the NFL, and according to Mike Florio, there is one team that would be a very good fit for him – the Los Angeles Chargers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Report: Giants' Joe Schoen 'probably would like to be done' with WR Kadarius Toney

There is yet another indication that the New York Giants would move on from wide receiver Kadarius Toney sooner than later if possible. Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com wrote Wednesday that first-year Giants general manager Joe Schoen "probably would like to be done with" Toney by next Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. As ESPN's Jordan Raanan pointed out earlier in the week, though, it's unlikely any team would give New York a noteworthy asset for the 2021 first-round draft pick who has been limited to 12 games since Week 1 last year because of numerous injury woes.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen jokingly asks GM Brandon Beane if he's 'safe' ahead of trade deadline

As the 2022 NFL regular season approaches the midway point, one of the frontrunners for the MVP award is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. At 26 years old, Allen perhaps hasn't even reached the prime of his career yet, but on Wednesday, less than one week away from the league's trade deadline, the 2020 Pro Bowler checked in with Bills' brass to make sure he wasn't on the block.
Yardbarker

Colin Cowherd: Steelers must deal with this reality

The Steelers don't like to admit to rebuilding. However, after a 2-5 start, Fox Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes they should come to terms with it. He calls this season a "year of discovery" for Pittsburgh, which is starting rookie Kenny Pickett at QB. "It's bumpy and you should lose,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday Roster Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders made a few roster changes prior to Week 8 kicking off. The club signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton to the active roster while also re-signing defensive tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Bryce Cosby to the practice squad, the Raiders announced Wednesday. Barton played in Weeks 1...
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Five Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline

The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1 in the AFC South and will finish with a losing record in the division. With all of this poor play, it is bringing into question the credibility of the jobs being done by head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Mike Vrabel Is Trending On Social Media

The Tennessee Titans have given fans an interesting start to their 2022 season. While things weren’t looking great to start off, head coach Mike Vrabel has made improvements with his team. However, there’s something else with the Titans’ head coach that’s got him trending on social media....
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

NFL Expert: Steelers Should Be Patient With Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett “They Have Found One Of the Greatest Winners In The NFL”

The Pittsburgh Steelers started a rookie quarterback in 2004 after Tommy Maddox was injured versus the Baltimore Ravens. The hit was horrible, and it instantly inspired a queasy feeling amongst Steelers fans trying to forget the previous years 6-10 finish. The Steelers had signed Charlie Batch a competent, not spectacular NFL quarterback in case of emergency, but he was hurt so they turned to a rookie, Ben Roethlisberger from Miami of Ohio.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders Defense Is Heading The Wrong Direction

The bar for the Raiders defense isn’t high. Since 2007, the Raiders haven’t finished in the top 20 for scoring defense in a season. So when Patrick Graham came in this off-season as the team’s new defensive coordinator, nobody was expecting him to transform the Raiders defense into the strength of the team — they just hoped his unit would be competent. Heck, even average would be an upgrade.
Yardbarker

NFL Executives Have Clear Belief Of Kareem Hunt’s Trade Value

The Cleveland Browns might be in the market to trade some of their good players. As they sit at 2-5, it seems unlikely that they will turn their season around anytime soon. One player whose name keeps coming up in trade talks is Kareem Hunt. The former RB1 for the...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy