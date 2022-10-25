Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 BTC Collapse Predicts Explosive Rally for Bitcoin – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks an explosive rally for the king crypto is on the horizon. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave shares a chart with his 128,000 Twitter followers that shows Bitcoin beginning a move upwards starting next month and surging to the $25,000 range before the end of the year.
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: Do not get fazed by the recent rally because…
According to data from the on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] recorded a significant exchange of tokens between whale addresses on the network on 20 October. Data from Santiment revealed that the token shuffling between whale addresses occurred when the alt touched its weekly price bottom and...
astaga.com
Dogecoin DOGE/USD holds onto a support. What is the likelihood of a bullish reversal?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is buying and selling for $0.05979, a 1.28% achieve previously day and 0.75 % within the final week. The uptick might be as a consequence of Dogechain, a wise contract platform impressed by the canine-themed token. Dogechain DC/USD is up 25% previously day and 200% within the final...
ambcrypto.com
Forecasting Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] fortune in the days to come
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu depreciated in a descending channel, can the buyers inflict a breakout?. On the other end of the spectrum, the Open Interest revealed an increasing edge for buyers.
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target
How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
invezz.com
Bitcoin price outlook: Analyst identifies key level for bulls as BTC breaks above $20K
Bitcoin price jumped 7% to $20,700, its highest level in weeks as crypto market cap rose above $1 trillion. BTC on the monthly chart is at support from 2013. However, analyst warns Bitcoin needs to break above $23k if it's to trigger further upside acceleration. Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have added...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
cryptoslate.com
Research: A deep-dive into Bitcoin hash rate, reasons behind increase, and whether it will rise again
This has been the year of mining difficulty and hash rate, as they kept increasing to record new all-time highs (ATH) despite the declining trend in Bitcoin (BTC) price, according to data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Mining difficulty refers to miners’ chance of finding the required hash code to mine one...
msn.com
The fate of the world economy may depend on what happens to a company most Americans have never heard of
On a tiny island off the coast of China, one company manufactures a product used across the globe for countless household products as varied as PCs and washing machines. And as that island — Taiwan — worries about the threat of a standoff between the US and China, the world's economy holds its breath. That's because there could be trillions of dollars' worth of economic activity tied to that one company: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's biggest chipmaker.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Grinds Higher, Why BTC Could Lift-off To $25K
Bitcoin value is gaining tempo above $20,000 towards the US Greenback. BTC is exhibiting optimistic indicators and would possibly rise additional in direction of $22,000 and even $25,000. Bitcoin is gaining tempo above the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $20,000 and the 100...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin value began a powerful rally above $19,650 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC is buying and selling above $20,000 and will acquire momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin began a powerful enhance above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling above $20,000 and...
Diesel Shortage Leaves US With Just 25-Day Supply as Demand Surges: Report
Photo | Getty Images.With demand for diesel fuel at its highest point in over a decade, the Biden administration says nationwide supply is "unacceptably low."
astaga.com
Cardano(ADA), Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Skyrocket
Crypto Worth At the moment Newest Updates: The crypto market is exhibiting power. The market noticed a robust crypto rally after a protracted crypto winter. Bitcoin surged by 5% within the final 24 hours and crossed the $20K mark. It’s at present buying and selling at $20,275. The altcoins...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
Comments / 0