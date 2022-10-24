ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z1079

Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai

By Sharde Gillam
Z1079
Z1079
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HakjX_0ilPNyq800

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

If you’re still wondering what to be for Halloween this year, we’ve got you covered with this simple “The Lion King” makeup tutorial that’ll have you ready for the festive holiday in no time!

MUA Anika Kai shares this step-by-step guide on how to completely transform into the character Scar from the hit Disney movie using makeup products that you probably already have at home.

  1. Follow along using the simple steps below!
  2. Apply foundation that’s a bit darker than you all over your face
  3. Apply full coverage concealer wherever you need a bit more coverage.
  4. Take concealer that’s a little lighter than your skin tone around your mouth, forehead, and down your lips. Also, put a touch under your cheekbones. Blend it out.
  5. Take an angled brush and dark eyeliner to create a dramatic brow. Skip the arch so you’ll have room to later draw a scar.
  6. Take the light concealer and draw a scar that extends upward, like a lightning bolt. Extend that shape under the eyelid as well.
  7. Take a damp q-tip to refine the shape of it more.
  8. Using your eyeliner palette, use dark chocolate and black colors to define your eye crease. Use those same two shades to contour the rest of your face.
  9. Eyeline the inside of your eye using your eyeliner pencil.
  10. Add dimension to your scar using red, black, and grey from your palette.
  11. Take a black gel liner to add the nose and mouth details.
  12. Use the warm red and chocolate shade to blend out the tip of the nose.
  13. Add a bit of the white shade from your palette under your eye. Blend it out with red from the palette.
  14. Create whiskers from whatever’s left on your brush.
  15. Use the light concealer to fill in the lip and finish the look.

Check out the detailed guide below!

Don’t miss…

This Simple Lip Tutorial Will Get You Ready For The Perfect Valentine’s Day!

Get Halloween Ready With This ‘Lion King’ Inspired Makeup Tutorial By MUA Anika Kai was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
387
Followers
5K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy