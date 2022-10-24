ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Pride of Britain Awards 2022: 'It is like our anniversary night out!' Christine Lampard wears a plunging black gown as she joins husband Frank on the red carpet - 13 years after they met at the same event

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They first met at at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2010.

And Christine Lampard put on a glamorous display as she joined husband Frank, who she married in 2015, at the same event in London on Monday evening.

The former footballer, 44, joked that the annual ceremony was like their 'anniversary night out'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pR5w8_0ilPMbg200
Gorgeous: Christine Lampard, 43, put on another glamorous display as she joined husband Frank, 44, at the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Monday evening

He told the Mirror: 'It is always a great evening for us for that reason, but this is always a very special day'.

'Obviously that does give it something extra but it is just so important to be a part of that recognition for the winners'.

The athlete, who shares two children with his wife, added: 'It is like our anniversary night out.'

Christine put on a busty display as she graced the red carpet in a plunging black gown that boasted a chic sculpted neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxuf8_0ilPMbg200
Stunning: The presenter who shares two children with the footballer, put on a busty display in a plunging black gown that boasted a chic sculpted neckline

The off-the-shoulder frock hugged every inch of her svelte figure while footballer Frank looked dapper in a grey three-piece-suit.

The broadcaster accentuated her features with a hint of make-up and styled her raven tresses into loose curls.

Meanwhile her beau layered his waistcoat and blazer over a powder blue shirt and navy tie.

Christine appeared in high spirits despite the rain and made her way from her chauffeur driven car under an umbrella.

Taking to social media earlier in the evening she modelled her gorgeous look as she tagged her glam team in the stylish snap.

The annual Pride of Britain Awards return for a 23rd year at London's Grosvenor House on Monday evening, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HXPF_0ilPMbg200
Smart couple: The off-the-shoulder frock hugged every inch of her svelte figure while footballer Frank looked dapper in a grey three-piece-suit

Taking place since 1999, the ceremony honours the achievements of truly remarkable people from across the UK and all walks of life - nominated by members of the public.

After a shortlist has been produced from the thousands of entries, winners are chosen by the Pride of Britain judging panel.

Despite taking place on Monday evening, the ceremony will be aired on ITV on Thursday 27 October at 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fx8NH_0ilPMbg200
It takes a village: Taking to social media earlier in the evening Christine modelled her gorgeous look as she tagged her glam team in the stylish snap

Carol, who has hosted the event for 23 years since 1999, said: 'We'll have 12 incredible winners again this year, but it's difficult for the judging panel because we have thousands of nominations and everyone on the shortlist could easily win.'

The Pride Of Britain awards will honour winners in eight categories; TSB Community Hero Award, ITV Fundraiser Of The Year, Good Morning Britain Young Fundraiser of the Year, This Morning Emergency Services Award, Outstanding Bravery, Child/Teenager of Courage, Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognition.

A slew of famous faces are set to attend the bash, including David Beckham, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah and many more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sh59E_0ilPMbg200
Hosts: The annual Pride of Britain Awards return for a 23rd year at London's Grosvenor House on Monday evening, with Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo co-hosting the star-studded affair

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Explains Why He ‘Wasn’t Married’ on Work Trip in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 15 is racing towards Decision Day and things aren’t getting any smoother for Mitch and Krysten in an exclusive sneak peek clip. Ahead of the episode “Are You My Person?” we have a first look at what the couple’s up to and it seems like Mitch is intent on digging himself a deeper hole upon returning home from a work trip. As the pair drive to the ocean with her dog Luna in tow Krysten asks her husband about his time away, saying, “It’s good to have you back, we were like, ‘it’s a little quiet around here.'”
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
OK! Magazine

Finally No Filter? Madonna Shows Off Somewhat Natural Face In Candid Video With Daughter

Madonna has finally shown fans a glimpse of her natural self on social media, as she shockingly posted without a face-altering filter to cover up any imperfections.The Queen of Pop shared an adorable mother-daughter moment to her Instagram Story to show off one of her two twin daughters. In the clip, Madonna and her daughter posed pretty and lip-synced to a 1977 throwback song, “Lovely Day,” by Bill Withers.The dynamic duo was dressed for the colder weather. The “Material Girl” singer wore a black hooded puffer jacket and her mini-me sported a cozy brown sweatshirt. Madonna gave her daughter the...
In Style

Jennifer Lopez's Funeral Attire Included a Plunging Black Gown and Platform Heels

No matter the event, Jennifer Lopez and her show-stopping style will, without a doubt, turn it into a glamorous occasion. Case in point? On Saturday, the pop star made a fashionable arrival at billionaire business mogul JR Ridinger’s ceremony in Miami, dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a funeral.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

673K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy