TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 6 Review: The Bag and the Box
It turns out murder kind of runs in the family when it comes to Sunny Barnes & company!. We already know Sunny will do whatever she has to do to protect her family, and Big Sky Season 3 Episode 6 taught us that Buck would do anything to protect Sunny and the life they've built together.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 Review: For Better Or Worse
The hour was pure perfection. To celebrate a milestone in 100 episodes of the series, The Resident Season 6 Episode 6 did a tremendous job of marking the occasion with the long-awaited wedding for Kit and Bell and a beautiful display of these characters we love and adore simply doing what they do best.
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Give Me A Sign
Casey makes everything better. Casey's return was a breath of fresh air on New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 6 and led to a chuckle or two as well. But the hour also saw two prominent cases, one of which was a frustrating take on how ableism can still run rampant in the healthcare field.
TV Fanatic
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Spoilers: Will Shaun Operate On Lim Again?
Would you want your doctor to wear a Halloween costume?. There's a lot of that going on at St. Bonaventure. The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 falls on October 31, and the series is taking full advantage by having many staff members wear costumes. That may confuse Shaun, but...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 5 Spoilers: Regina's Life In Danger
She's celebrating a birthday on East New York Season 1 Episode 5, only to be interrupted by terrible news: a prisoner has escaped, and he's out to get her. The US Marshalls Office -- and Regina's team -- would probably prefer she stay under the radar while they handle this, but that doesn't sound like Regina.
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
Men's Health
Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough
Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
CNET
'House of the Dragon:' That Ending Explained and All Your Questions Answered
House of the Dragon's first season is done and dusted. Anticipation was high for HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, and with around 30 million people watching each episode, it's proven to be a hit, even if no one really knew what to expect from the show. We got some answers early in the season when it was renewed for a second season, revealing it'd take more than 10 episodes to tell the tale of the Targaryen civil war.
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
For $15k and a signed NDA, students at Kanye West's unaccredited Donda Academy start the day with 'full school worship' before parkour enrichment classes
Kanye West opened a private Christian school in a conservative Los Angeles suburb in November 2021. The unaccredited pre-K through 12th-grade school, Donda Academy, costs $15,000 per year to attend, Rolling Stone reported. In addition to daily worship services, the choir and sports-focused school offers parkour classes. Tucked away in...
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 10 trailer teases Vermithor in epic fiery finale
The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 is almost here with Episode 10, with its trailer setting the stage for an epic closer – with one of the fiercest dragons in all of Westeros, Vermithor. Episode 9 revolved around one of the most important events in the...
Popculture
The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season
Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
TV Fanatic
Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 5
Did anyone manage to enter the mysterious building?. On La Brea Season 2 Episode 5, Eve, Gavin, and others attempted to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access. Meanwhile, new details about Josh and Riley's predicament came to light. Elsewhere, Caroline threatened to alter the timeline, leading to...
