WATCH TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Fighting For Life

Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals. A pack of wild geese keep showing up to that farm and they’ve spread bird flu ending in the loss of 3 other Emu’s, all of her chickens, all of her ducks, her swans, her turkeys and now Emmanuel who is fighting for his life.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'This is what "production" of cheap puppies looks like': Diseased and infested dogs muster what strength they have left to welcome their rescuers in heart-breaking images from Polish puppy farm

Dozens of dogs have been found in a 'terrifyingly tragic condition' after investigators raided a 'pseudo puppy farm' in Poland following a tip off from concerned locals. Inspectors from the Animal Welfare Society were called to the squalid breeding kennels in the country's Środa Wielkopolska region, where they found diseased and staving puppies, and their mothers covered in excrement.
Distractify

'Sister Wives' Star Truely Brown Nearly Died From Kidney Failure as a Toddler

When Sister Wives first started airing back in 2010, Christine Brown was pregnant with her daughter, Truely. Fast-forward to today, and the TLC reality series is in its 17th Season — and Kody and Christine's youngest child together is 12. As Christine's only kid still living at home, Truely has been featured more heavily in recent seasons of Sister Wives. More than once, the Browns have referenced a scary moment when she was seriously ill and hospitalized.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

A woman on TikTok has shocked the internet after she revealed how the back of her head “exploded” while she was on a flight due to the air pressure.Weronika, who goes by @polish_99 on the app, posted a TikTok on 20 October showing a brace wrapped around her head and bruising on her face. On the video, she wrote: “POV: you’re the flight attendant that I’ve just had to inform the back of my head exploded from the pressure”.She added in the caption: “Still not over how gross it was”.After receiving more than six million views, Weronika posted several...
UPI News

Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000. Breeder Chris Stapleton, who runs the Capree Stud dog breeding business in Newbridge, New South Wales, said the kelpie, named Eve, was put up for auction Thursday and sold for $31,285.52 to farmer Ross Gilmore of Black Springs.
DogTime

French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
ALABAMA STATE
WEGR ROCK 103

Mom Defends Naming Her Baby After Gross Infection-Causing Fungus

When parents-to-be decide to go with a less common name for their baby, they take a risk. The child could be bullied because of their unique moniker, they name might be hard for others to remember, or, in the case of one soon-to-be mother, the name might have another, more unpleasant meaning.
Refinery29

Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?

Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
mailplus.co.uk

Shivering by a heat lamp, a monkey at UK’s ‘worst zoo’

A ZOO which narrowly avoided being closed down after being branded ‘Britain’s worst’ was yesterday accused of continuing to keep animals in cramped, cold and unsuitable enclosures. In 2017 the deaths of almost 500 animals in less than three years at South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria...
