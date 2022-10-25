Read full article on original website
iheart.com
WATCH TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Fighting For Life
Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals. A pack of wild geese keep showing up to that farm and they’ve spread bird flu ending in the loss of 3 other Emu’s, all of her chickens, all of her ducks, her swans, her turkeys and now Emmanuel who is fighting for his life.
Emmanuel the emu does not have the avian flu, but is likely stressed out, owner says
A wave of avian flu struck Knuckle Bump Farms, which Emmanuel the emu calls home. Several birds had to be euthanized as a result, which could be causing stress for the TikTok star.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Jason Momoa Hooks Massive Fish While Wearing Nothing But a Loincloth: VIDEO
Jason Momoa got cheeky during a recent fishing trip. According to reports, the actor left little to the imagination while reeling some skipjack tuna on Monday. Although Momoa is known for his Aquaman man performance, he looked as if he belonged in Tarzan as the 43-year-old rocked a tan loincloth and nothing else as he fished.
'This is what "production" of cheap puppies looks like': Diseased and infested dogs muster what strength they have left to welcome their rescuers in heart-breaking images from Polish puppy farm
Dozens of dogs have been found in a 'terrifyingly tragic condition' after investigators raided a 'pseudo puppy farm' in Poland following a tip off from concerned locals. Inspectors from the Animal Welfare Society were called to the squalid breeding kennels in the country's Środa Wielkopolska region, where they found diseased and staving puppies, and their mothers covered in excrement.
'Sister Wives' Star Truely Brown Nearly Died From Kidney Failure as a Toddler
When Sister Wives first started airing back in 2010, Christine Brown was pregnant with her daughter, Truely. Fast-forward to today, and the TLC reality series is in its 17th Season — and Kody and Christine's youngest child together is 12. As Christine's only kid still living at home, Truely has been featured more heavily in recent seasons of Sister Wives. More than once, the Browns have referenced a scary moment when she was seriously ill and hospitalized.
People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight
A woman on TikTok has shocked the internet after she revealed how the back of her head “exploded” while she was on a flight due to the air pressure.Weronika, who goes by @polish_99 on the app, posted a TikTok on 20 October showing a brace wrapped around her head and bruising on her face. On the video, she wrote: “POV: you’re the flight attendant that I’ve just had to inform the back of my head exploded from the pressure”.She added in the caption: “Still not over how gross it was”.After receiving more than six million views, Weronika posted several...
Emaciated Orca Had Rotting Teeth and One Plastic Sheet in Its Stomach
The orca washed up in the Netherlands with inflamed organs, teeth that were falling out, and a near-empty intestine.
AOL Corp
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
He likes treats, he helps patients relax at the doctor's office, and now he's the world's tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir Antares Powers, a 2-two-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021. His record was published in the Guinness World Records 2023 edition. Savannah cats like Fenrir are...
'Chronicles Of Narnia' Star Reveals She Nearly Died After Contracting Flesh-Eating Disease
Georgie Henley said she also almost had her left arm amputated after contracting the "rare and punishing infection."
A man nearly died from a brain infection with a fungus that most people inhale every day
Fungal infections such as Aspergillus pose a serious threat to people with compromised immune systems, who have a higher risk of getting sick.
Kelpie becomes Australia's most expensive working dog
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A 1-year-old kelpie became the most expensive working dog in Australia when she was auctioned for more than $31,000. Breeder Chris Stapleton, who runs the Capree Stud dog breeding business in Newbridge, New South Wales, said the kelpie, named Eve, was put up for auction Thursday and sold for $31,285.52 to farmer Ross Gilmore of Black Springs.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
Mom Defends Naming Her Baby After Gross Infection-Causing Fungus
When parents-to-be decide to go with a less common name for their baby, they take a risk. The child could be bullied because of their unique moniker, they name might be hard for others to remember, or, in the case of one soon-to-be mother, the name might have another, more unpleasant meaning.
Refinery29
Why Does Having Endometriosis Or PCOS Increase Your Chance Of An Eating Disorder?
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
lovemeow.com
Cat Found in a Warehouse Gives His Best Poses Hoping to Land a Dream Home After 1.5 Years
A cat who was found in a warehouse, gives his best poses hoping to land a dream home after 1.5 years. Gavin was found in a warehouse when he was a small kitten desperately needing medical attention. He couldn't use his hindquarters but continued to meow for attention and exhibit a strong will to live.
‘Something no parent ever wants to see’: Mother talks about baby’s experience with RSV
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Health experts warn Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly referred to as RSV, is spreading quickly across the United States, overwhelming numerous children’s hospitals. RSV is primarily linked to inflamed or infected airways in the lungs of children less than one-year-old, according to the Centers for...
mailplus.co.uk
Shivering by a heat lamp, a monkey at UK’s ‘worst zoo’
A ZOO which narrowly avoided being closed down after being branded ‘Britain’s worst’ was yesterday accused of continuing to keep animals in cramped, cold and unsuitable enclosures. In 2017 the deaths of almost 500 animals in less than three years at South Lakes Safari Zoo in Cumbria...
Watch: Video shows birth of rare one-horned rhino in the U.K.
The Chester Zoo’s CCTV cameras captured the moments when a rare greater one-horned rhino was born in the U.K. Experts say there are about 300 one-horned rhinos in the wild and the species is vulnerable to extinction.Oct. 27, 2022.
WATCH: Black Bear Frantically Fights Swarm of Backyard Bees to Claim Their Honey
It’s no secret that bears love honey. And, as one wild video shows, some black bears are willing to do almost anything to get a taste of the delectable nectar. One bear is even prepared to go head to head with the honey creators, incurring the wrath of irate bees as they protect the hive.
NBC News
