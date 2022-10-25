Read full article on original website
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
'House of the Dragon': How Rhaenyra Targaryen Connects to Jon Snow
"House of the Dragon" may be set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" but that doesn't mean that Kit Harington's Jon Snow doesn't play a big part.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Vermithor to Aemond’s White Walker-Esque Eye
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends with Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) receiving the latest, and arguably most devastating, bit of bad news within days. Her father Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto (Rhys Ifans) have put the callow rapist Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne, her daughter dies in childbirth, her husband Daemon (Matt Smith) chokes her out of nowhere, and now her secondborn son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) has been killed on a mission she pushed him on. You might say that Rhaenyra Targaryen has every reason to go, er, “Mad Queen Dany” in...
House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised
House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
House of the Dragon’ Finale: Fans Will See a ‘Different Side’ of Daemon
'House of the Dragon' fans should keep a close eye on Daemon in the season finale.
Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’
Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
The Ringer
The Cost of Leaping Through Time in ‘House of the Dragon’
During the early production of Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss ran into a roadblock. The first season of the HBO fantasy epic had already exhausted most of its budget, but was set to come in about 100 minutes too short. To pad out each episode, Benioff and Weiss added the most cost-effective kind of scene: conversations among a handful of characters in a single room.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Sets Huge HBO Record
House of the Dragon set new records for total viewership on HBO and HBO Max, even overtaking its predecessor, Game of Thrones. On Monday, HBO's parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced that House of the Dragon had officially become the most-viewed title on its streaming services in Europe, replacing Game of Thrones as the previous record-holder. Meanwhile, streaming views in the U.S. more than tripled the live TV ratings.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Draws 9.3 Million Viewers, Biggest Since ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending
HBO’s “House of the Dragon” finale racked up 9.3 million viewers on Sunday night across all platforms, marking the biggest finale night for an HBO series since “Game of Thrones” ended in 2019. The viewership numbers are based on a combination of Nielsen and first party data, and are all the more impressive in light of the fact that the finale leaked online to torrent sites days before it aired.
Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Getting December Theatrical Bow Via Bleecker Street
Ramin Barhani’s 2nd Chance, the feature-length documentary that Showtime Documentary Films landed after its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, is now headed for theaters ahead of its TV debut next spring. Showtime is teaming with Bleecker Street for the latter to release the pic beginning December 2 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding it the following frame. Related Story Showtime Takes Ramin Bahrani's Documentary '2nd Chance' – Sundance Related Story Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM As Toronto Gathers Steam Related Story Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com 'Mr. Malcolm's List' The two companies already are in business together via a three-year output deal...
Kit Harrington uses Game of Thrones secret to get out of speeding ticket
Parking tickets are a common problem, but it turns out that if you're Kit Harington, on at least one occasion his tenure role on Game of Thrones will come to the rescue. The actor, now 35, once revealed that his famous "death" scene at the end of season five actually got him out of a ticket in an interview at the time.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones street names turn Texas neighborhood into Westeros
The Game of Thrones filming locations – in Iceland, Northern Ireland, Croatia, Spain, Malta, and Morocco – are well known, and have all become tourist hot-spots. You can visit Winterfell in County Down, the Bloody Gate in Iceland, the Red Keep in Croatia, or Dorne Palace in Spain. But one place you will not expect to find Westeros is in San Antonio, Texas.
