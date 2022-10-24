ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Many Students, Popular University of Pennsylvania Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic

Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the pandemic started, he noticed that...
Program helps students with disabilities secure a job post graduation

PHILADELPHIA - Nyheem Erwin has been working at one of Drexel University's dining halls, thanks to a program that specifically caters to students with disabilities. After recently graduating from the program, Erwin says her jobs just keeps getting better every day. "It's going really good, and I really love my...
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
Philadelphia schools near bottom when it comes to academic performance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American students are falling behind. That's according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.The results place Philadelphia schools near the bottom when it comes to academic performance.26 districts took this assessment. Of those 26, Philadelphia students ranked near the bottom for both, math and reading.The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress found math scores for 4th and 8th graders plummeted since the last tests in 2019.It was the largest decline in math since testing began in 1990 with nearly four in 10 8th graders failing to grasp basic math concepts.And, only one in three students achieved reading proficiency standards.The results showed girls declined faster than boys."We don't know precisely, but we think it has to do with socialization," Dr. Peggy Carr from the National Center for Education Statistics said. "Maybe they were differently impacted by being isolated during this time. The message to parents is that this is serious. It will take all hands on deck and they're one of those hands."The results also found that Black and Hispanic students fell further behind than their peers.
North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy

On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165

This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan.   In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
Improving the quality of life for people with neurogenic bladder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nervous system disorders often affect people in many ways. One of the most common, but least talked about, impacts is on the urinary tract, in a condition called neurogenic bladder. Every system in the human body runs on a constant conversation with the brain - a complex...
National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia

After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
