Read full article on original website
Related
Groundbreaking in Early 2023 for Community College Campus at Former Prendie Site
A rendering of the project planned for the former Prendergast High School. When Delaware County Community College builds its new $66.5 million Southeast Campus at the former site of Archbishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill, half of it will be paid for by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
For Many Students, Popular University of Pennsylvania Course on Ghosts and Afterlife Took on Deeper Meaning During Pandemic
Justin McDaniel, a professor of religious studies who teaches the popular University of Pennsylvania course called “Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters,” has long been intrigued by ghost stories and why they are fascinating to people, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. After the pandemic started, he noticed that...
fox29.com
Program helps students with disabilities secure a job post graduation
PHILADELPHIA - Nyheem Erwin has been working at one of Drexel University's dining halls, thanks to a program that specifically caters to students with disabilities. After recently graduating from the program, Erwin says her jobs just keeps getting better every day. "It's going really good, and I really love my...
Hometown Hero: High school in Roxborough gives hope to kids in child welfare system
The school's model seems to be working well. Every day, the school averages an 80% attendance rate, and every year, a 90% graduation rate.
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opens new mental health facility in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Children's Hospital of Philadelphia opened a new mental health center in West Philadelphia on Thursday. CHOP says this new facility is about getting much-needed mental health services into communities where children and families live.Glowing in sunshine, a ribbon cutting brings light to mental health needs that often lurk in the darkness. "We need this more than ever because our children have been isolated for so many years," CHOP CEO Madeline Bell said. This is the official opening of CHOP's new Center for Advanced Behavioral Health Care, addressing a pediatric mental health crisis of need sparked...
Philadelphia schools near bottom when it comes to academic performance
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American students are falling behind. That's according to recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the Nation's Report Card.The results place Philadelphia schools near the bottom when it comes to academic performance.26 districts took this assessment. Of those 26, Philadelphia students ranked near the bottom for both, math and reading.The 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress found math scores for 4th and 8th graders plummeted since the last tests in 2019.It was the largest decline in math since testing began in 1990 with nearly four in 10 8th graders failing to grasp basic math concepts.And, only one in three students achieved reading proficiency standards.The results showed girls declined faster than boys."We don't know precisely, but we think it has to do with socialization," Dr. Peggy Carr from the National Center for Education Statistics said. "Maybe they were differently impacted by being isolated during this time. The message to parents is that this is serious. It will take all hands on deck and they're one of those hands."The results also found that Black and Hispanic students fell further behind than their peers.
This National List of Hardest Colleges to Get Into Includes 2 From Delco
Two of the most difficult colleges to get into in the United States are right here in Delaware County, writes Natasha Dado for CBS News. On a list of 50 hard-to-get-into colleges prepared by Niche, Swarthmore ranked at No. 16. Haverford College came in 40th as the most difficult. Niche...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline
Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
The Philadelphia Citizen
The former governor and Penn Law’s chairman invite you to celebrate the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, whose legacy can point the way forward for a troubled democracy
On November 2, The Philadelphia Citizen, Penn Carey Law School and Mural Arts Philadelphia will dedicate a public mural at 46th and Chestnut streets honoring the larger-than-life legacy of the late federal Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, an international civil rights pioneer. In these troubled and divided times, Judge Higginbotham’s booming...
The U.S. Virgin Islands Bring a Taste of the Caribbean to Philly
In addition to chart-topping acts like Tyler the Creator, Burna Boy, Bad Bunny, and Jazmine Sullivan, attendees at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia last month were treated to a taste of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Made in Paradise. The USVI tourism department partnered with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation,...
‘Trend that Jawn’ highlights political issues that matter to young Philadelphians: ‘I can’t just not do anything’
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. As Election Day draws closer and closer, voting advocates came to Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday to stress the importance that young and new voters have at the polls. Members of Vote That Jawn, a nonpartisan political advocacy group...
wdiy.org
Controller’s Review Finds Police Understaffing, Difference in Response Times for Communities of Color
A new report by Philadelphia's city controller shows some serious flaws in the police department. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports, the controller found a lack of cops in some police districts. (Original air-date: 10/22/22)
budgettravel.com
Philadelphia 4-star Hilton incl. weekends - $165
This member-favorite Philadelphia hotel earns a 93% approval rating from past Travelzoo guests, who praise its location and great waterfront views. With an indoor heated pool and a restaurant on site, it's an ideal home base close to the city's historic attractions, including Independence Hall. Stay within walking distance of Old City at the Hilton Penn's Landing with this deal that saves 55% on a package that includes daily breakfast and parking.
Phillymag.com
Smith Poultry Owner Kyle Smith on Continuing the Legacy of Whole-Hog Cooking
And sharing what he's learned about Southern barbecue with the Philly area. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Behind the Line is Foobooz’s interview series with the people who make up Philly’s dynamic food and beverage scene. For the complete archives, go here.
Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan. In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
6abc
Improving the quality of life for people with neurogenic bladder
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nervous system disorders often affect people in many ways. One of the most common, but least talked about, impacts is on the urinary tract, in a condition called neurogenic bladder. Every system in the human body runs on a constant conversation with the brain - a complex...
fox29.com
Healthcare workers fear of 'tripledemic' brought on by uptick in RSV cases among kids
Health experts at a children's hospital in Philadelphia have noticed a 14% increase in cases of Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Experts say the virus manifests itself as common cold symptoms in adults, but it's the leading cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in infants.
1950s-Era Public Housing Site in Glenside Relaunched as Affordable Housing Community
Noth Hills Manor, Glenside.Image via Pennrose. North Hills Manor, a redevelopment project in Glenside, has transformed a a 1950s-era public housing unit into a high-quality 50-unit affordable housing community. Located at 3115 Walnut Avenue, the site also includes a new 2,6380-sq.-ft. community building.
wnypapers.com
National Jazz Festival returns to Philadelphia
After 3 years of successfully hosting an in-person & two virtual festivals, National Jazz Festival announces 2023 event at Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22. The National Jazz Festival will present its annual festival at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on April 22, 2023. Registration is now...
Comments / 0