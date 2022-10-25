Read full article on original website
Real-Life Witches Defend 'Hocus Pocus 2' From 'New Wave' of 'Satanic Panic'
Viewers of all ages are loving the witch-tastic Hocus Pocus 2, but some parents apparently fear what the film could mean for their kids' eternal souls. Earlier this month, Texas mother Jamie Gooch went viral after she told a local newscaster of a supposed ongoing "spiritual war." She says the "worst-case scenario" of pressing play on Hocus Pocus 2 is that "you unleash hell" on your children.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
Stephen King Has Seen Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Horror Series, And His Reaction Will Get You Hyped
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities has arrived just in time for Halloween.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
Wait, So How Did Beetlejuice Actually Die? We've Got Answers on the Character's Backstory
Spooky season is in full swing, and it's simply mandatory to screen certain Halloween cult classic films like Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton played the iconic titular character, who is already quite dead by the time we're introduced to him. Article continues below advertisement. Beetlejuice is one of the sassiest...
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities to The Devil’s Hour: the seven best shows to stream this week
Perfect Halloween treats this week, with fantasy horror from the mind of the great director and Peter Capaldi on unspeakably sinister form
Popculture
'Halloween Ends': How to Stream All 13 Michael Myers Movies
The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may be ending on Friday, Oct. 14 with the release of Halloween Ends, but the saga of The Boogeyman will continue throughout the decades in the Halloween franchise, and thanks to the streaming era, watching all 12, soon to be 13, films is easier than ever. Not only is October the perfect time to binge the complete Halloween franchise given that it is regarded as one of the most iconic slashers, but with the upcoming premiere of Halloween Ends, there's no better time than now to binge-watch the first 12 films of the franchise to prepare for the third and final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy.
How Long Did It Take to Make Tim Burton's Twisted Masterpiece 'The Nightmare Before Christmas'?
Whether you watch it during October or December, Henry Selick and Tim Burton's twisted little 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas is a holiday staple. With eerie patchwork characters and memorable tunes like "This Is Halloween" and "Kidnap the Sandy Claws," the film is equally whimsical and grim — which is super on-brand for Tim Burton.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new horror flick impresses Stephen King with how much it manages to gross him out
Stephen King has pretty much been labeled the king of horror, with adaptations of his soul-chilling novels outranking many films in the genre. But every now and then, there comes a jewel that manages to compete with King’s ability to give us long-lasting nightmares. The latest name to join this list is Damien Leone’s horrifyingly gory Terrifier 2, which is everything horror fans can talk about of late, including King himself.
Business Insider
The 'Friday the 13th' series includes 12 horror movies — here's where to watch them all this Halloween season
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The "Friday the 13th" franchise has grown to include 12 movies since debuting in 1980. Films in the slasher series are currently spread between AMC Plus ($7/month) and HBO Max ($10/month). You can also rent or buy "Friday...
Netflix Launches Guillermo Del Toro Horror Show Just In Time For Halloween
Halloween is days away, and that means now is the perfect time to binge-watch some scary movies and shows!. If you’ve already watched all the classics and your favorites, don’t despair. Netflix is launching a brand new eight-episode horror anthology miniseries that is perfect for this time of year. Plus, you can start and finish it all before Halloween (or have a very scary Halloween night).
Hypebae
'The Simpsons' Tribute Stephen King's 'It' in New Halloween Treehouse Horror Special
Halloween is swiftly approaching as the ghoulish holiday arrives next Monday. In anticipation of the spooky day, The Simpsons‘ beloved Treehouse Horror Special is nodding to Stephen King’s classic monster, It. While the fictional neighborhood’s resident clown Krusty — or Krusto in the special — assumes the role of Pennywise, the town of Springfield is reimagined as Kingfield. Other Easter Eggs can be found throughout the Halloween episode as it arrives in two parts to symbolize the 27-year gap between King’s original novel and the more recent adaptation.
Friday essay: in praise of the 'horror master' Stephen King
Growing up in the 1980s, the name Stephen King was synonymous with macabre, terrifying, apparently taboo (though ubiquitous) book covers. They seemed to appear everywhere: bookstores, to be sure; but also newsagents, supermarkets, cinemas, airports and libraries. They always seemed to be spinning in some library carousel, looking tattered, like they’d been borrowed 100,000 times. Like a kid from a King novel, I was obsessed with the forbidden. I would spend hours staring at these book covers, thinking about the horrors that might lie within. A giant, bloody salivating dog. A freakish pair of eyes looking out of a drain. A...
Vintage VHS copies of iconic horror films up for Halloween auction
The October auction features more than 100 lots of classic VHS tapes with some of the most iconic monster, slasher, demon and zombie flicks in history, each one "sealed, slabbed and graded."
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
