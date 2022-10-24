ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

Chilling update in Hartland fire as cops reveal 6 victims including 4 kids were shot before bodies found in Wisconsin

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FOUR children and two adults who were found dead after a massive fire at an apartment complex all suffered gunshot wounds, cops have revealed.

Two three-year-olds and two teens were among the six victims whose bodies were found after the large blaze in Wisconsin on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwaAs_0ilPEa4z00
Police are investigating a giant fire at an apartment complex as a murder-suicide Credit: WISN12
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJ1p8_0ilPEa4z00
Police revealed on Monday that six victims whose bodies were found after the fire, including Sofina Kleemeier, 12, each suffered a single gunshot wound Credit: Courtesy of family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ebUH4_0ilPEa4z00
The fire gutted apartments in Hartland, Wisconsin, about 26 miles from Milwaukee Credit: CBS58
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YM4mb_0ilPEa4z00
The Hartland community is mourning the loss of the victims, including four children who died Credit: WISN12

The four children identified as victims include 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys.

The two adults victims were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick.

Police said that the six victims lived together in the same apartment unit.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko revealed in a devastating update on Monday that each victim had suffered a single gunshot wound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia68I_0ilPEa4z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIV6t_0ilPEa4z00

It was determined that Connor's gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Misko said, leading cops to believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Connor was the father and stepfather to the four children, according to Misko.

The police chief also revealed that evidence of an ignitable liquid was discovered in the apartment "where it normally would not be located."

Misko confirmed that there were multiple firearms recovered from the apartment unit as well.

Police said that there is no threat to the community.

They have not identified anyone else who may be connected to the deaths.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community," Chief Misko said.

"The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones so I would ask that everyone respect their request."

'LARGE AMOUNT OF FIRE'

The large blaze broke out at around 5am at a four-family building on Mansfield Court in Hartland, Wisconsin, about 26 miles from Milwaukee.

Chief Misko said several other residents were saved by smoke eaters.

"First responding police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire and began to rescue individuals from the building and the balconies of the building," Misko said.

Police said a total of 15 fire engines and nine police departments responded to the massive flames.

A neighbor told WTMJ-TV that she heard a "loud boom" and woke up to sirens in the neighborhood.

Footage from WISH News Chopper 12 showed heavy fire damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

A spokesman for the Red Cross told WTMJ-TV that 10 people from three separate units survived the blaze.

COMMUNITY MOURNS

A memorial continues to grow outside of the apartment building in honor of the family who died.

A friend of Natalie Kleemeier's began a GoFundMe to assist the family with funeral costs.

"All money raised is going to Natalie’s father, Kyle Kleemeier," the fundraiser reads.

More than $4,800 of the $15,000 goal had been raised by Monday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXyoT_0ilPEa4z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hRjzs_0ilPEa4z00

GoFundMe fundraisers have also been set up for the three other families who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department, which is working with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
WISN

MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — The six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Misko said. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys, all who lived with Connor McKisick in one of the apartments. Police did not identify the children, but officials at the schools the girls attended said the older girl was Natalie Kleemeier and her younger sister Sofina Kleemeier.
HARTLAND, WI
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting

MILWAUKEE - There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed. Prosecutors say Schultz was shot and killed while helping family unload groceries...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect intended to kill people

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade last year clearly intended to kill people, prosecutors told jurors Tuesday.Darrell Brooks faces 76 charges in the carnage last November in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts.Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper focused on Brooks' intent during her closing arguments as Brooks' monthlong trial wound down. His failure to stop after hitting the first person in the...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Sacramento

Police: All 6 bodies found in southern Wis. fire had gunshot wounds, 1 self-inflicted

HARTLAND, Wis. - Six people found dead following a southern Wisconsin apartment fire each suffered a single gunshot wound. One of them was self-inflicted, according to police.The fire happened Friday in Hartland, a village about 30 minutes west of Milwaukee.A couple and four children were found dead.  Police gave an update Monday, saying each of the family members had been shot before the fire started.The adults who died were Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The children were identified as a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys. Their names were not disclosed.Authorities say it was determined Connor had...
HARTLAND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
845K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy