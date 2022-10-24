Chilling update in Hartland fire as cops reveal 6 victims including 4 kids were shot before bodies found in Wisconsin

FOUR children and two adults who were found dead after a massive fire at an apartment complex all suffered gunshot wounds, cops have revealed.

Two three-year-olds and two teens were among the six victims whose bodies were found after the large blaze in Wisconsin on Friday.

Police are investigating a giant fire at an apartment complex as a murder-suicide Credit: WISN12

Police revealed on Monday that six victims whose bodies were found after the fire, including Sofina Kleemeier, 12, each suffered a single gunshot wound Credit: Courtesy of family

The fire gutted apartments in Hartland, Wisconsin, about 26 miles from Milwaukee Credit: CBS58

The Hartland community is mourning the loss of the victims, including four children who died Credit: WISN12

The four children identified as victims include 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys.

The two adults victims were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick.

Police said that the six victims lived together in the same apartment unit.

Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko revealed in a devastating update on Monday that each victim had suffered a single gunshot wound.

It was determined that Connor's gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Misko said, leading cops to believe the deaths were a murder-suicide.

Connor was the father and stepfather to the four children, according to Misko.

The police chief also revealed that evidence of an ignitable liquid was discovered in the apartment "where it normally would not be located."

Misko confirmed that there were multiple firearms recovered from the apartment unit as well.

Police said that there is no threat to the community.

They have not identified anyone else who may be connected to the deaths.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders, and the Hartland community," Chief Misko said.

"The family has asked for privacy while they mourn the loss of their loved ones so I would ask that everyone respect their request."

'LARGE AMOUNT OF FIRE'

The large blaze broke out at around 5am at a four-family building on Mansfield Court in Hartland, Wisconsin, about 26 miles from Milwaukee.

Chief Misko said several other residents were saved by smoke eaters.

"First responding police and fire crews were met with a large amount of fire and began to rescue individuals from the building and the balconies of the building," Misko said.

Police said a total of 15 fire engines and nine police departments responded to the massive flames.

A neighbor told WTMJ-TV that she heard a "loud boom" and woke up to sirens in the neighborhood.

Footage from WISH News Chopper 12 showed heavy fire damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

A spokesman for the Red Cross told WTMJ-TV that 10 people from three separate units survived the blaze.

COMMUNITY MOURNS

A memorial continues to grow outside of the apartment building in honor of the family who died.

A friend of Natalie Kleemeier's began a GoFundMe to assist the family with funeral costs.

"All money raised is going to Natalie’s father, Kyle Kleemeier," the fundraiser reads.

More than $4,800 of the $15,000 goal had been raised by Monday night.

GoFundMe fundraisers have also been set up for the three other families who have been displaced as a result of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Hartland Police Department, which is working with the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the State Fire Marshal through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.