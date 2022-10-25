Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO