NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
Clayton News Daily
The Buccaneers Were Once Handed a Unicorn. Here’s How They Blew It.
Excerpted from the book THE LAST FOLK HERO: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson, by Jeff Pearlman. Copyright © 2022 by Jeff Pearlman. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Sometimes people ask questions even though they know the answers. For...
Best Week 8 NFL fantasy football matchups, including Tua Tagovailoa and Kenneth Walker
What are the best NFL fantasy football matchups to exploit in Week 8? Let’s take a dive into each position
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay
Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
A sportsbook is already paying out Lakers win total under bets, because they 'suck'
The Los Angeles Lakers stink. There’s no way around it. LeBron James or not, this team simply isn’t good. We don’t need more than a week to see it. After Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers fell to 0-4 on the season. The only other teams without wins are the 0-3 Sacramento Kings and 0-5 Orlando Magic.
