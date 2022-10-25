ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Clayton News Daily

Russell Wilson practices in London: 'Ready to rock'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson sounded upbeat after participating in Wednesday's practice in London. "Yeah, I feel great," he said when asked if he could play Sunday against Jacksonville without any limitations due to his injured left hamstring. "I'm ready to rock." Wilson missed last Sunday's 16-9 loss to the...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Russell Wilson Says He’s ‘Ready to Rock’ Sunday vs. Jaguars

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said that he intends to play this weekend in London for a Week 8 matchup against the Jaguars. Speaking to reporters after a practice session Wednesday in Harrow, England, Wilson—who missed last Sunday’s loss to the Jets with an injured hamstring—claimed that he feels “great” and is “ready to rock,” per Mike Klis of 9News. He shared that he completed rehab exercises on the team’s eight-hour plane ride from Denver, while many of his teammates were sleeping.
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

The Buccaneers Were Once Handed a Unicorn. Here’s How They Blew It.

Excerpted from the book THE LAST FOLK HERO: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson, by Jeff Pearlman. Copyright © 2022 by Jeff Pearlman. From Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Sometimes people ask questions even though they know the answers. For...
TAMPA, FL
Clayton News Daily

Trae Young, Hawks hold Pistons at bay

Trae Young had 35 points and six assists and the visiting Atlanta Hawks handed the Detroit Pistons their fourth straight loss, 118-113, on Wednesday. John Collins supplied 19 points and 11 rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter tossed in 17 points before fouling out. Dejounte Murray added 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy