Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....

3 DAYS AGO