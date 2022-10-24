Read full article on original website
'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death
The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode
The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
Mayim Bialik’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Halts Production in Wake of Leslie Jordan’s Death
The Call Me Kat family is mourning the death of Leslie Jordan, who died in a car accident on Monday at age 67. TVLine reports that production for the Fox TV comedy’s third season will be postponed after Jordan’s death. At the time of his death, Jordan had completed filming nine episodes of Season 3 (four of which have aired).
Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan
Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
ETOnline.com
Leslie Jordan Throughout the Years
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67
Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
ETOnline.com
'Will & Grace's Sean Hayes Reacts to Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'
As the world begins to mourn the loss of beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, his Will & Grace co-star, Sean Hayes, has taken to social media to join in the outpouring of tributes. "My heart is broken," Hayes wrote alongside a still from their iconic sitcom. "Leslie Jordan was...
Leslie Jordan honored by costar Mayim Bialik and Call Me Kat cast in heart-wrenching tribute after actor’s sudden death
LESLIE Jordan has been honored by the stars of Call Me Kat in a heart-wrenching tribute aired at the start of Thursday's episode. The Fox sitcom, which regularly featured the late actor alongside lead star Mayim Bialik, paid tribute to Leslie after he died in a car accident on Monday aged 67.
Viola Davis, Allison Janney and More The Help Costars Remember 'Gorgeous Soul' Leslie Jordan
"Your heart was as big as your humor," said Viola Davis, who co-starred with Leslie Jordan in the 2011 film The Help Leslie Jordan's The Help costars are remembering him for his humor and positivity. The actor — also known for roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat — died Monday morning at 67. Among the many celebrities paying tribute to Jordan were his cast mates from the 2011 film The Help, including Viola Davis, who wrote on Instagram, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing...
