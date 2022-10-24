ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death

The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
Variety

How ‘Call Me Kat’ Will Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan in Thursday’s Episode

The upcoming episode of “Call Me Kat” will include a title card paying tribute to Leslie Jordan after his death at age 67 in a car accident on Monday. Titled “Call Me Uncle Dad,” Season 3 Episode 5 will air on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. Since the debut of “Call Me Kat in 2021,” Jordan starred in the comedy as Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe. He had completed production on eight episodes of Season 3, and was due to finish shooting Episode 9 this week. In Episode 7, which is set to air on Nov. 10,...
IndieWire

Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
IndieWire

Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Grasham, Talent Agent at APA and Encompass, Dies at 54

Tyler Grasham, an agent who represented young actors including Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard and late Descendants star Cameron Boyce, has died. He was 54. Grasham died Friday in Los Angeles surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, a rep for Encompass, the talent agency he co-founded three years ago, told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterJosephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Actress, Dies at 61 Backstage After Play PerformanceLucy Simon, Tony-Nominated Composer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies at 82 Ron Masak, Sheriff Mort Metzger on 'Murder, She Wrote,' Dies at 86 “Tyler dealt with his health privately, never wanting his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's new comedy cancelled by Netflix mid-production

Lauren Lapkus, star of The Big Bang Theory, has seen her new comedy series cancelled by Netflix. The actress was due to voice the lead role in Bad Crimes, an animated comedy produced by Greg Daniels (King of the Hill) and Mike Judge (Silicon Valley). As reported by Variety, the...
Bustle

Jesse Williams Is Among 3 Former Grey’s Anatomy Stars Returning In Season 19

Just days before Kate Walsh scrubbed back in as Addison Montgomery for the third episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, fans got an extra dose of excitement. Also scheduled to walk back through Grey Sloan’s revolving doors in November: Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery and Greg Germann as Tom Koracick. Even better, you won’t have to wait for long — both characters are slated to return as guest stars in Season 19’s Episode 5, airing on Nov. 3, according to Deadline and TVLine.
People

Viola Davis, Allison Janney and More The Help Costars Remember 'Gorgeous Soul' Leslie Jordan

"Your heart was as big as your humor," said Viola Davis, who co-starred with Leslie Jordan in the 2011 film The Help Leslie Jordan's The Help costars are remembering him for his humor and positivity. The actor — also known for roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Kat — died Monday morning at 67. Among the many celebrities paying tribute to Jordan were his cast mates from the 2011 film The Help, including Viola Davis, who wrote on Instagram, "Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Matthew Perry Seemingly Has Bitter Feelings About Keanu Reeves

Now this is something we never thought we’d hear: Matthew Perry has an apparent hatred of Keanu Reeves. In his new tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, out November 1, the Friends alum writes about his disdain for Reeves’ life as he is struck with tragedy.
Variety

‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Greenlit at FX with Viola Prettejohn Set to Star

FX has greenlit “Never Let Me Go,” a drama series inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science fiction novel of the same name. This is the second screen adaptation of the book, as a movie starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield came out in 2010. The thriller series will follow Thora (Viola Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it...

