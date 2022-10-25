Read full article on original website
The Art League Gallery Presents Patterns and Working on the Railroad
Patterns and freight trains are themes of two new exhibits at The Art League Gallery in October. Patterns, the League’s member show, refers to the many types of patterns existing all around us whether they are found in nature—think of grooves on tree bark or the veins in a leaf—things that are man-made like scaffolding and the bricks on a building, or a repetitive process. The exhibit explores all of these.
Homme Gallery Presents Life Around the Marble II
Life Around the Marble II continues the saga of showcasing the culture skateboarders have created by using the space at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington DC. The second addition in the series, this show emphasizes the movement involved with skateboarding. Whether seen as an artform or sport, skateboarding is an expressive force utilizing the space of Freedom Plaza that normally gets overseen by the common pedestrian. With talks of it being torn down, skateboarders and artists wanted to bring awareness to how important the space is for skateboarding at Freedom Plaza throughout the past 40 years. Curated by Danny Cappello and Greg Russell Jr. Life Around the Marble II opens Friday, October 28, 2022, 7-10pm.
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Hosts Online Print Sale Through November 30, 2022
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW) announces a print sale featuring works from twenty visual artists from The Capitol Hill Art League (CHAL), CHAW teaching artist faculty and others from across the DMV. All proceeds will benefit “CHAW in Your Community” programs including outreach workshops and tuition assistance for children for underserved students.
Pazo Fine Art Announces Representation of Kate Sable
Pazo Fine Art announces the representation of Kate Sable. The gallery and artist relationship has been nurtured over time. In 2020 we presented her solo exhibition, Could I Have Been Just Anyone which comprised a substantial number of paintings. The artist will be included in a two-person exhibition in 2023, presenting new works at our gallery.
Latela Curatorial Presents Julia Chon Five Directions: Vessels
Latela Curatorial is pleased to continue our mission to create a livable ecosystem for artists in Washington through our partnership with Conrad Washington DC. Featuring a quarterly exhibition series that centers and uplifts local artists, this new program continues with its second installation “Five Directions: Vessels” by Julia Chon, on view September 30, 2022 – January 13, 2023.
Call for Entry: Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program
Black Artists of DC (BADC), in collaboration with STABLE is pleased to announce the initiation of the Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program. During 2022 – 2023 they are offering the residency to locally based artists in the Greater Washington, DMV Area. All qualifying artists are encouraged to apply through this open call. Artist applications will be accepted now through midnight, November 1, 2022.
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
Gallery 115 Presents LORE Group Exhibition
Opening Reception: Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Gallery 115 providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, announces LORE: a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. Artists included in this exhibition are: Annie Braunschweig – Maryland, Sara Caporaletti – Maryland,...
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets
The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Hotel Opens
Pendry Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of Pendry Washington DC – The Wharfl. Located along The Wharf, a mile-long waterfront destination set on the Potomac River, Pendry Washington DC features 131 guestrooms and suites; three signature dining and bar concepts, including a pool terrace and rooftop cocktail lounge with panoramic views; Spa Pendry; a state-of-the-art fitness center; curated art collection and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
Mason Exhibitions Presents Justyne Fischer Fragments of Truth: A Shared History
Mason Exhibitions presents Fragments of Truth: A Shared History by artist and printmaker Justyne Fischer on view from September 12 – November 12, 2022 at Buchanan Hall Atrium Gallery at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. The exhibition examines the legacy of racism and memorializes pivotal figures and events in American history. Working between woodcut printing and using wood-burning (Pyrogravure) on live-edge wood panels, Fischer’s socially-conscious images offer graphic indictments of systemic racism and ask us to remember both the victims of injustice and those who have fought against oppression.
MassoniArt Gallery Presents Marc Castelli Paralian
Artist Talk: Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm. Paralian – someone who lives by the sea. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?
Ghost lore in the Washington, DC, area seems to stand out better than in other US cities—blame our famously transient population or the relative novelty of many of our buildings, but few people in this area have the embedded memory of, say, your typical New Orleans resident, nor has Washington had enough time to develop the freaky history of Massachusetts, for example. So while our legends may be fewer, they’re perhaps a bit more memorable.
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
