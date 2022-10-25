Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
eastcityart.com
Studio Gallery Presents Photographer Group Exhibition & Harriet Lesser Looking + Letting Go
Studio Gallery is open to the general public for walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1pm to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 6pm. Face masks covering the nose and mouth are recommended but optional at this time. Please contact director@studiogallerydc.com or call (202) 232-8734 for inquiries. STUDIO...
eastcityart.com
Girls Who Paint Gallery Presents HERstory
Girls Who Paint Gallery welcomes 26 incredible artists to their first Juried Exhibition. The exhibition runs from September 29-November 12, 2022. HERstory is a term for history written from a feminist perspective, emphasizing the role of women, or told from a woman’s point of view. What’s YOUR story? What’s HERstory? We wanted to know. As artists, we tell our personal narratives through our work. For this exhibition, we are featuring selected works along with the accompanying “story”. Although art speaks to everyone differently and is open to interpretation by the viewer, we desire to more fully engage our viewers with the uniquely compelling stories that drive these artists to create their personal works of art.
eastcityart.com
Homme Gallery Presents Life Around the Marble II
Life Around the Marble II continues the saga of showcasing the culture skateboarders have created by using the space at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington DC. The second addition in the series, this show emphasizes the movement involved with skateboarding. Whether seen as an artform or sport, skateboarding is an expressive force utilizing the space of Freedom Plaza that normally gets overseen by the common pedestrian. With talks of it being torn down, skateboarders and artists wanted to bring awareness to how important the space is for skateboarding at Freedom Plaza throughout the past 40 years. Curated by Danny Cappello and Greg Russell Jr. Life Around the Marble II opens Friday, October 28, 2022, 7-10pm.
eastcityart.com
MassoniArt Gallery Presents Marc Castelli Paralian
Artist Talk: Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm. Paralian – someone who lives by the sea. Carla Massoni, the owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is pleased to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s one-man exhibition – Paralian. For over thirty years, Castelli’s annual show has become a Chesapeake tradition. Expect to see unmatched renderings of watermen, workboats, and log canoes from a painter recognized as one of the finest marine artists in the country.
eastcityart.com
Gallery 115 Presents LORE Group Exhibition
Opening Reception: Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Gallery 115 providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, announces LORE: a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. Artists included in this exhibition are: Annie Braunschweig – Maryland, Sara Caporaletti – Maryland,...
eastcityart.com
Gillespie Gallery Presents Jax Ohashi Reflection
Join the Mason community in celebrating Jax Ohashi’s Master of Fine Arts thesis work, Reflection. Reflection focuses on gender identity, religion, and speculative design. As a proud transgender man with a background in design and anthropology, Ohashi’s work aims to examine and present the possibilities of being transgender in a profound and endearing way. His work began 4 years ago when investigating several topics that many viewers harbor misconceptions about. In Reflection, Ohashi has designed and built hypothetical religious objects (books, reliquaries, altarpieces, etc) that both describe and offer solutions to the various questions and struggles he faces as a trans man, Lutheran, and human being.
eastcityart.com
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Julia Chon Five Directions: Vessels
Latela Curatorial is pleased to continue our mission to create a livable ecosystem for artists in Washington through our partnership with Conrad Washington DC. Featuring a quarterly exhibition series that centers and uplifts local artists, this new program continues with its second installation “Five Directions: Vessels” by Julia Chon, on view September 30, 2022 – January 13, 2023.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets
The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
bethesdamagazine.com
A Halloween wedding was just what this Kensington couple wanted
The Couple: Joshua Simon, 30, grew up in Potomac and graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He is an actor and dog walker. Brandon Heishman, 38, grew up in Broadway, Virginia, and is a choir director and organist at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Arlington, Virginia, and an optician at Village Eye Center in Potomac. They live in Kensington.
eastcityart.com
Mason Exhibitions Presents Justyne Fischer Fragments of Truth: A Shared History
Mason Exhibitions presents Fragments of Truth: A Shared History by artist and printmaker Justyne Fischer on view from September 12 – November 12, 2022 at Buchanan Hall Atrium Gallery at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. The exhibition examines the legacy of racism and memorializes pivotal figures and events in American history. Working between woodcut printing and using wood-burning (Pyrogravure) on live-edge wood panels, Fischer’s socially-conscious images offer graphic indictments of systemic racism and ask us to remember both the victims of injustice and those who have fought against oppression.
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC
Discover 8 Incredible Places To See Fall Foliage Near Washington, DC. Possibly the best time to visit Washington DC is during fall. When the leaves change color, it creates breathtaking sights. Washington, DC and its nearby surrounding areas are already full of natural and vivid beauty, and the changing colors only add to it. If you are stopping by and visiting Washington DC between October 17th to October 24th, you won’t want to miss seeing the fall foliage at its best in these eight locations!
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
'Here to take him home again' | Virginia family looking for new dog got an unexpected surprised at a local animal shelter
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — This tail had a happy ending, but sometimes it doesn't always work out that way!. A Virginia family looking to adopt a new dog was surprised when they found their lost pup at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter last week. The family had been looking...
Woodbridge Native Achieves Navy Career Milestone
Woodbridge native Kyle Augustine advanced to the rank of chief petty officer in the United States Navy Thursday, Oct. 20, during a promotion ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard. As one of just eight musicians in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to the E-7 paygrade, Augustine joins an elite list of Sailors to wear the anchor collar devices that symbolize his new rank and authority.
Wbaltv.com
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
