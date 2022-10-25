ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Hosts Online Print Sale Through November 30, 2022

Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW) announces a print sale featuring works from twenty visual artists from The Capitol Hill Art League (CHAL), CHAW teaching artist faculty and others from across the DMV. All proceeds will benefit “CHAW in Your Community” programs including outreach workshops and tuition assistance for children for underserved students.
Pazo Fine Art Announces Representation of Kate Sable

Pazo Fine Art announces the representation of Kate Sable. The gallery and artist relationship has been nurtured over time. In 2020 we presented her solo exhibition, Could I Have Been Just Anyone which comprised a substantial number of paintings. The artist will be included in a two-person exhibition in 2023, presenting new works at our gallery.
Call for Entry: Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program

Black Artists of DC (BADC), in collaboration with STABLE is pleased to announce the initiation of the Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program. During 2022 – 2023 they are offering the residency to locally based artists in the Greater Washington, DMV Area. All qualifying artists are encouraged to apply through this open call. Artist applications will be accepted now through midnight, November 1, 2022.
The Art League Gallery Presents Patterns and Working on the Railroad

Patterns and freight trains are themes of two new exhibits at The Art League Gallery in October. Patterns, the League’s member show, refers to the many types of patterns existing all around us whether they are found in nature—think of grooves on tree bark or the veins in a leaf—things that are man-made like scaffolding and the bricks on a building, or a repetitive process. The exhibit explores all of these.
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin

In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.

Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
Gillespie Gallery Presents Jax Ohashi Reflection

Join the Mason community in celebrating Jax Ohashi’s Master of Fine Arts thesis work, Reflection. Reflection focuses on gender identity, religion, and speculative design. As a proud transgender man with a background in design and anthropology, Ohashi’s work aims to examine and present the possibilities of being transgender in a profound and endearing way. His work began 4 years ago when investigating several topics that many viewers harbor misconceptions about. In Reflection, Ohashi has designed and built hypothetical religious objects (books, reliquaries, altarpieces, etc) that both describe and offer solutions to the various questions and struggles he faces as a trans man, Lutheran, and human being.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets

The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
Girls Who Paint Gallery Presents HERstory

Girls Who Paint Gallery welcomes 26 incredible artists to their first Juried Exhibition. The exhibition runs from September 29-November 12, 2022. HERstory is a term for history written from a feminist perspective, emphasizing the role of women, or told from a woman’s point of view. What’s YOUR story? What’s HERstory? We wanted to know. As artists, we tell our personal narratives through our work. For this exhibition, we are featuring selected works along with the accompanying “story”. Although art speaks to everyone differently and is open to interpretation by the viewer, we desire to more fully engage our viewers with the uniquely compelling stories that drive these artists to create their personal works of art.
Gallery 115 Presents LORE Group Exhibition

Opening Reception: Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Gallery 115 providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, announces LORE: a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. Artists included in this exhibition are: Annie Braunschweig – Maryland, Sara Caporaletti – Maryland,...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band

HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location

A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
Strathmore’s new chef dishes on fall menu

Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland is known for its beautiful, state-of-the-art music hall, but did you know that it serves top-class meals for audiences to eat before the show?. WTOP caught up with new executive chef LaTasha Stevenson to discuss the fall menu. “I’ve been in the culinary industry for...
