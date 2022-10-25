Girls Who Paint Gallery welcomes 26 incredible artists to their first Juried Exhibition. The exhibition runs from September 29-November 12, 2022. HERstory is a term for history written from a feminist perspective, emphasizing the role of women, or told from a woman’s point of view. What’s YOUR story? What’s HERstory? We wanted to know. As artists, we tell our personal narratives through our work. For this exhibition, we are featuring selected works along with the accompanying “story”. Although art speaks to everyone differently and is open to interpretation by the viewer, we desire to more fully engage our viewers with the uniquely compelling stories that drive these artists to create their personal works of art.

