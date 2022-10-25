Read full article on original website
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
eastcityart.com
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop Hosts Online Print Sale Through November 30, 2022
Capitol Hill Arts Workshop (CHAW) announces a print sale featuring works from twenty visual artists from The Capitol Hill Art League (CHAL), CHAW teaching artist faculty and others from across the DMV. All proceeds will benefit “CHAW in Your Community” programs including outreach workshops and tuition assistance for children for underserved students.
eastcityart.com
Studio Gallery Presents Photographer Group Exhibition & Harriet Lesser Looking + Letting Go
Studio Gallery is open to the general public for walk-ins on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 1pm to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 11am to 6pm. Face masks covering the nose and mouth are recommended but optional at this time. Please contact director@studiogallerydc.com or call (202) 232-8734 for inquiries. STUDIO...
eastcityart.com
Pazo Fine Art Announces Representation of Kate Sable
Pazo Fine Art announces the representation of Kate Sable. The gallery and artist relationship has been nurtured over time. In 2020 we presented her solo exhibition, Could I Have Been Just Anyone which comprised a substantial number of paintings. The artist will be included in a two-person exhibition in 2023, presenting new works at our gallery.
eastcityart.com
Call for Entry: Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program
Black Artists of DC (BADC), in collaboration with STABLE is pleased to announce the initiation of the Harlee H. Little Jr. Artist Residency Program. During 2022 – 2023 they are offering the residency to locally based artists in the Greater Washington, DMV Area. All qualifying artists are encouraged to apply through this open call. Artist applications will be accepted now through midnight, November 1, 2022.
eastcityart.com
The Art League Gallery Presents Patterns and Working on the Railroad
Patterns and freight trains are themes of two new exhibits at The Art League Gallery in October. Patterns, the League’s member show, refers to the many types of patterns existing all around us whether they are found in nature—think of grooves on tree bark or the veins in a leaf—things that are man-made like scaffolding and the bricks on a building, or a repetitive process. The exhibit explores all of these.
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
eastcityart.com
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
Firefighters fight blaze at historic Blues Alley Club in Georgetown
WASHINGTON — Firefighters responded to the Blues Alley Club Tuesday evening for the report of a fire. Officials confirm that the fire broke out at 1073 Wisconsin Avenue NW just before 7 p.m. It started on the roof, but has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported. Two firefighters...
Hilltop
Photo Essay: Once a Bison, Always a Bison.
Howard University hosted its first in-person homecoming since the pandemic, with the hopes of reminding those in attendance of who the real HU is. And as usual, Howard alum sought to show up and show out. Once a bison, always a bison.
eastcityart.com
Gillespie Gallery Presents Jax Ohashi Reflection
Join the Mason community in celebrating Jax Ohashi’s Master of Fine Arts thesis work, Reflection. Reflection focuses on gender identity, religion, and speculative design. As a proud transgender man with a background in design and anthropology, Ohashi’s work aims to examine and present the possibilities of being transgender in a profound and endearing way. His work began 4 years ago when investigating several topics that many viewers harbor misconceptions about. In Reflection, Ohashi has designed and built hypothetical religious objects (books, reliquaries, altarpieces, etc) that both describe and offer solutions to the various questions and struggles he faces as a trans man, Lutheran, and human being.
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets
The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
eastcityart.com
Girls Who Paint Gallery Presents HERstory
Girls Who Paint Gallery welcomes 26 incredible artists to their first Juried Exhibition. The exhibition runs from September 29-November 12, 2022. HERstory is a term for history written from a feminist perspective, emphasizing the role of women, or told from a woman’s point of view. What’s YOUR story? What’s HERstory? We wanted to know. As artists, we tell our personal narratives through our work. For this exhibition, we are featuring selected works along with the accompanying “story”. Although art speaks to everyone differently and is open to interpretation by the viewer, we desire to more fully engage our viewers with the uniquely compelling stories that drive these artists to create their personal works of art.
eastcityart.com
Gallery 115 Presents LORE Group Exhibition
Opening Reception: Sunday, October 30 from 5pm to 7pm. Gallery 115 providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts, announces LORE: a multimedia art exhibition that reimagines traditional folklore and explores contemporary original myth. Artists included in this exhibition are: Annie Braunschweig – Maryland, Sara Caporaletti – Maryland,...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Hilltop
Homecoming Band Tunnel Showcases Legacy of the SHOWTIME Band
HU! You know! Howard University holds its status for being an illustrious HBCU, and their homecoming is an event that people from across the country look forward to attending. Students, alumni, families and friends reunited on The Yard to enjoy the lively atmosphere. Musical performances, food, giveaways and games, all in one place banded together by a love for Howard.
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
WTOP
Strathmore’s new chef dishes on fall menu
Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland is known for its beautiful, state-of-the-art music hall, but did you know that it serves top-class meals for audiences to eat before the show?. WTOP caught up with new executive chef LaTasha Stevenson to discuss the fall menu. “I’ve been in the culinary industry for...
