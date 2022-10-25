ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

momcollective.com

Halloween Chaos

It’s that time of year. The leaves are starting to turn, there’s a chill in the air, and every road you drive down boasts a row of houses adorned with pumpkins. Let’s not forget the infamous PSL. This colorful season has so much to offer kid-friendly activities,...
Phys.org

Rainbow fentanyl: The newest Halloween scare

Every year around the middle of October, reporters start contacting me wanting to talk about rumors of contaminated Halloween treats. That's because I track media coverage of reported incidents of trick-or-treaters receiving razor blades in apples or pins and poison in candy bars. My data goes back to 1958, and my principal finding is simple: I can't find any evidence that any child has ever been killed or seriously injured by a contaminated treat picked up in the course of trick-or-treating.
COLORADO STATE
University of Cincinnati News Record

10 last-minute Halloween costumes

October is ending, which means Halloween is finally upon us. While some have been planning their elaborate costumes since last October, others may have just realized that they still don’t have one. Whether you forgot, had another outfit fall through or simply didn’t care enough to plan one out, don’t be that person without a costume on Halloween. Here are 10 easy last-minute Halloween costumes.
momcollective.com

An Autism-Friendly Halloween

As soon as Halloween decorations hit our local Target and Wal-Mart shelves, my son Matthew begins planning his costume. For years, I looked forward to this time indulging his quirky costume choices and decorating the house far earlier than necessary. However, now that Matthew is six feet tall and 17 years old, Halloween also evokes feelings of worry and apprehension.
NBC Miami

Fun Halloween Crafts to Do With Your Kids This Spooky Season

Halloween is right around the corner, but it is not too late to make some spooky and spell-bounding creations with your little ones. From costumes to crafts, you can use items you already have in your home to get into the Halloween spirit. Moms With a Mic's Julia and Marissa...
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
KATU.com

Halloween Battles with Your Kids

From wanting to trick or treat alone to butting heads over candy consumption, there are bound to be battles around Halloween. Our parenting coach, Tia Slightham, joined us with tips! For more information about Tia, visit her website here.
93.1 KISS FM

Halloween-Themed TikToks to Get You in a Spooky Good Mood

Halloween comes and goes so quickly, it almost makes you want to cry candy corn tears. Luckily, we have social media to document all the Halloween nonsense we may miss trying to enjoy the day. TikTok has become one great place to document some of the Halloween craziness that happens...
Farm and Dairy

How to give pumpkins a second life

The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
Melissa Frost

Story Time: Spooky Fairytales to Read for Your Kids This Halloween

Halloween stories for younger kids should be fun and scary, but not too scary. If the books includes silly ghosts, friendly witches, a handful of creepy black cats - that's great! American Literature has compiled a collection with ideal recommendations on what to read for your little ones this season. I'm highlighting three of the stories today:
SPY

Oh, Heck Yes: Tons of Awesome Glow Sticks Are on Sale Ahead of Halloween

We’ve reviewed some pretty cool stuff here at SPY — smart 4K laser projectors, high-tech electric composters, solar-powered generators, folding kayaks, etc. We could go on and on (and we do). But we also appreciate life’s simple pleasures, like glow sticks, for example. That might seem like a random example, but with Halloween right around the corner and millions of kids about to go trick-or-treating, this is actually the perfect time to stock up on glow sticks. And for exactly that reason, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on glow sticks of all shapes, sizes and configurations. Right now, you can...

