Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
petapixel.com
AI Photo Restoration Brings Victorian Portraits to Life
A fascinating video made by Mystery Scoop has brought to life old Victorian-era portraits by using the latest technology in artificial intelligence (AI). The video scrolls through portraits taken in the 19th century and the photos come to life with color and movement as they go. “After receiving such good...
fashionweekdaily.com
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
Good News Network
300 Epic Ancient Murals ‘Unique in the World’ Depict Creation Myths on Texas Rock: ‘Oldest Books in North America’
Down in southwest Texas, a unique-in-the-world style of ancient rock art is bringing to life a culture of hunter-gatherers with a penchant for incredible art, spiritual journeys, and wild imaginations. Archeologists studying the site for more than 30 years have discovered much about this strange culture dating from 2,500 BC...
From the Pompidou to Frieze, Curator Camille Morineau Is Bringing Forgotten Female Artists to Light
While Frieze Masters is typically dominated by canonized male artists, this year its stars will be little-known female artists born between 1900 and 1951. These artists will appear in the London fair’s Spotlight section, which is being overseen by Camille Morineau, the founder of the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). “The keyword is ‘discovery,’” said Camille Morineau, whom Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the director of Frieze Masters, put in charge of the display. She soon put out a call for applications, and out of some 150 galleries, 26 were selected. Each of them will present a booth dedicated to one...
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowships Go to a Host of Acclaimed Artists, Including Paul Chan and Sky Hopinka
Several widely exhibited artists are among the winners of the 2022 MacArthur Foundation’s vaunted “genius” fellowships, each of which comes with $800,000 that is paid out over the course of five years. This year’s winners include artists Paul Chan, Sky Hopinka, Tavares Strachan, and Amanda Williams, as well as the musician and scholar Martha Gonzalez, who has described her activism as a form of art-making. They are among a crop of fellows that also includes mathematicians, a historical demographer, and electric music composer. Although the MacArthur Foundation regularly awards its fellowships to people who work in industries beyond visual art and art...
DIY Photography
Photographer Chris Ranier spends 40 years capturing sacred sites and moments across the world
Chris Rainier, a documentary photographer and National Geographic explorer, has been devoted to exploring and understanding the sacred. What does sacred mean for different people and different cultures from all corners of the globe? Is it a landscape, a nature’s wonder, a man-made building, or a language?. Searching for...
Agnes Gund to Sell $5.5 M. Lichtenstein for Reproductive Rights, New LACMA Is Half Done, and More: Morning Links for October 14, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BEHIND THE SCENES. Jack Brogan, the wildly versatile craftsman who helped many of postwar America’s greatest artists fabricate their work, died last month at the age of 92, Penelope Green reports in a richly detailed obituary for the New York Times. Brogan had a formidably eclectic career, selling Bibles, owning a concrete plant, serving as a consultant to furniture makers like Herman Miller, and a great deal more. He eventually developed a practice in Venice Beach, California, advising designers and architects on fabrication, and worked with the pioneering Light and Space artist Robert Irwin on a number...
A New Retrospective of Computer Art Forefather Harold Cohen Showcases The Beginnings of Automated Art
Generative art may have its roots with dada artists in the early 20th century, but artist Harold Cohen is credited with pioneering the tech-based genre. He became one of the first practitioners of automated art when he built a code-run machine that could produce figurative paintings. In the late ’60s, Cohen, a once-languishing painter, was working as a lecturer at the University of California, San Diego in the visual arts department. Around the same time, computer science researchers at the university were beginning to use artificial intelligence to break new ground in mathematics. Inspired, Cohen began exploring the use of computers...
Washington Examiner
Climate activists dump soup on Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring
Dutch police arrested three climate protesters with the group Just Stop Oil on Thursday after they threw paint on and glued themselves to Johannes Vermeer’s famous 1665 painting, Girl with a Pearl Earring, on display in the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague. Video published on social media showed one...
Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
Blue Ivy Carter Is Not the Only Super-Rich Kid Bidding Thousands at Art Auctions
Blue Ivy Carter sent eyebrows skyrocketing over the weekend when the 10-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z raised her paddle at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala auction and bid over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz earrings, the highest-priced lot of the night. While the baubles ultimately went to Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez with a winning bid of over $105,000, in 2018, Carter bid $17,000 for a painting of a young Sidney Poitier at the same Wearable Art event, later upping her bid to $19,000 before ultimately losing out to Tyler Perry. Later that same evening, Carter bid...
Fstoppers
Is a Beauty Dish or Octabox Better for Portraits?
Beauty dishes and octaboxes are two of the most common lighting modifiers out there, with almost every portrait studio in existence owning at least one of the two, if not both. They are not identical, though, and each renders your subject in a unique way, which is why it is important to understand the differences so you can pick the proper one for your style and clients' needs. This great video tutorial will show you a deep look at the two options, how they differ, and which is appropriate for different situations.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Are Museums Good Venues for Climate Protests? Four Directors Discuss the ‘Worth of Wokeness’
Days after climate protesters in Germany threw mashed potatoes at a Monet painting, four museum directors gathered in Qatar to answer a related question: Why are art institution such good stages for protest? It was one of several points of debate discussed at a panel titled “Museum of the Future: Between Aesthetics and Social Responsibility,” which was organized by the state body Qatar Creatives and held at the Islamic Museum of Art in the capital city of Doha. The panel included the Whitney Museum’s Adam Weinberg, the Victoria and Albert Museum’s Tristram Hunt, the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi’s Arturo Galansino, and Zeina...
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
eastcityart.com
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
