3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
eastcityart.com
Pazo Fine Art Announces Representation of Kate Sable
Pazo Fine Art announces the representation of Kate Sable. The gallery and artist relationship has been nurtured over time. In 2020 we presented her solo exhibition, Could I Have Been Just Anyone which comprised a substantial number of paintings. The artist will be included in a two-person exhibition in 2023, presenting new works at our gallery.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Julia Chon Five Directions: Vessels
Latela Curatorial is pleased to continue our mission to create a livable ecosystem for artists in Washington through our partnership with Conrad Washington DC. Featuring a quarterly exhibition series that centers and uplifts local artists, this new program continues with its second installation “Five Directions: Vessels” by Julia Chon, on view September 30, 2022 – January 13, 2023.
eastcityart.com
The Art League Gallery Presents Patterns and Working on the Railroad
Patterns and freight trains are themes of two new exhibits at The Art League Gallery in October. Patterns, the League’s member show, refers to the many types of patterns existing all around us whether they are found in nature—think of grooves on tree bark or the veins in a leaf—things that are man-made like scaffolding and the bricks on a building, or a repetitive process. The exhibit explores all of these.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
eastcityart.com
Gillespie Gallery Presents Jax Ohashi Reflection
Join the Mason community in celebrating Jax Ohashi’s Master of Fine Arts thesis work, Reflection. Reflection focuses on gender identity, religion, and speculative design. As a proud transgender man with a background in design and anthropology, Ohashi’s work aims to examine and present the possibilities of being transgender in a profound and endearing way. His work began 4 years ago when investigating several topics that many viewers harbor misconceptions about. In Reflection, Ohashi has designed and built hypothetical religious objects (books, reliquaries, altarpieces, etc) that both describe and offer solutions to the various questions and struggles he faces as a trans man, Lutheran, and human being.
eastcityart.com
Latela Curatorial Presents Schaun Champion Monuments and Black Bouquets
The Silva Gallery x Latela Curatorial is excited to announce the solo exhibition Monuments and Black Bouquets by Schaun Champion. In the first unveiling of her artwork in a solo exhibition, Champion conjoins two series of photography: Monuments and A Black Bouquet, offering an intimate reflection on Black joy, identity and commemoration.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland
Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
mocoshow.com
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine Now Open in Gaithersburg
My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine is now open at 8405 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg. The restaurant is located at the former site of Jazzy Seafood. My Cup Runneth Over had previously been running a food truck at 9801 Centerway Rd in Montgomery Village. The restaurant is currently open Tuesday-Thursday 11am to 7pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-8pm, and Sunday 11am-6pm.
eastcityart.com
Homme Gallery Presents Life Around the Marble II
Life Around the Marble II continues the saga of showcasing the culture skateboarders have created by using the space at Freedom Plaza in downtown Washington DC. The second addition in the series, this show emphasizes the movement involved with skateboarding. Whether seen as an artform or sport, skateboarding is an expressive force utilizing the space of Freedom Plaza that normally gets overseen by the common pedestrian. With talks of it being torn down, skateboarders and artists wanted to bring awareness to how important the space is for skateboarding at Freedom Plaza throughout the past 40 years. Curated by Danny Cappello and Greg Russell Jr. Life Around the Marble II opens Friday, October 28, 2022, 7-10pm.
Sheehy Hagerstown gives back to local organization
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As part of their monthly commitment to give back to the community Sheehy Hagerstown donated $1,500 to the Hagerstown Women’s Club. The Women’s Club auditorium is currently going under renovation, which has caused them to take a financial hit. The money donated will go towards funding the project and […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
eastcityart.com
American University Hosts Visiting Artists Series with Marcus Civin
In this presentation, Marcus Civin will share the various ways he works with text through writing about other artists and in performance. Marcus’ writing has appeared in Afterimage, AIGA Eye on Design, Artforum, Art in America, Art Papers, Aufgabe, Boston Art Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Camera Austria, Damn Magazine, Maake Magazine, Memoir Mixtapes, and Momus. Exhibition and performance venues include St. Charles Projects, School 33 Art Center, Boston Center for the Arts, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Station Gallery at the University of Southern California, and UMASS University Hall Gallery. He is Assistant Dean in the School of Art at Pratt Institute. Please visit marcuscivinwriting.com and @marcuscivinwriting on Instagram.
eastcityart.com
Mason Exhibitions Presents Justyne Fischer Fragments of Truth: A Shared History
Mason Exhibitions presents Fragments of Truth: A Shared History by artist and printmaker Justyne Fischer on view from September 12 – November 12, 2022 at Buchanan Hall Atrium Gallery at George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. The exhibition examines the legacy of racism and memorializes pivotal figures and events in American history. Working between woodcut printing and using wood-burning (Pyrogravure) on live-edge wood panels, Fischer’s socially-conscious images offer graphic indictments of systemic racism and ask us to remember both the victims of injustice and those who have fought against oppression.
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
WTOP
Annapolis private flight startup lands $100 million
AeroVanti Club, a private aviation membership startup that thinks private charter flights cost more than they should, has secured new outside investment for up to $100 million to fund expansion of its aircraft fleet. The funding was led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. AeroVanti, with headquarters in Annapolis, Maryland, and Sarasota,...
Amazon holding hiring event, looking to fill 300+ jobs in Hagerstown area
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Amazon said it is looking to fill 4,600 positions in Maryland, including more than 300 in the Hagerstown area. To that end, the company said it would hold a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Hagerstown, located at 1718 Underpass Way. It’s part of […]
mocoshow.com
Charley Prime, a New Concept by the Restaurant Group Behind Quarry House Tavern, Expected to Open in Rio in Early 2023
Coming soon signage is now up around the exterior of Charley Prime Foods, the new restaurant from Jackie Greenbaum & Gordon Banks (Little Coco’s, El Chucho, Bar Charley, Quarry House Tavern) that will be replacing Tara Thai on the Rio Lakefront boardwalk at 9811 Washington Blvd in Gaithersburg. Originally aiming for a Fall/Winter 2022 opening, the restaurant had its Class B: Beer, Wine, & Liquor license hearing on August 4th and construction continues as Rio representatives have let us know that the restaurant is now scheduled to open “early 2023”.
