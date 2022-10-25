Read full article on original website
nwi.life
The Lakes of Valparaiso brings its community together with the board and brush event
The Lakes of Valparaiso apartment complex held a board and brush event on October 25. The board and brush served as one of the monthly events that the Lakes of Valparaiso hold for its residents to bring them together. Jennifer Coleman, community manager for the Lakes of Valparaiso, elaborated more...
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
nwi.life
Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul
This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
nwi.life
A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathaniel T. Jones
For Nathaniel T. Jones, choral and handbell director at Lake Central High School, teaching music was never a question. Jones has had a lifelong fascination with music thanks to his mother. As an elementary school music teacher for the School City of Hammond, she would often let Jones sit in on her classes whenever his own academic schedule would allow it.
nwi.life
JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana metro for renters
Data released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition names the Lafayette-West Lafayette metropolitan area as one of the most expensive places to be a renter in the state. Greater Lafayette is tied with South Bend-Mishawaka for Most Expensive Area. Greater Lafayette ties with South Bend-Mishawaka as most expensive Indiana...
Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church
Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
nwi.life
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus Presents Salute to Veterans
The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Thomas. McNichols, present Salute to Veterans, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster. "The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of...
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
nwi.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell
Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
95.3 MNC
Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart
The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
nwi.life
Injury Attorney Allen visits second-grade classrooms on behalf of United Way Reading Buddies program
Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group has again stepped up to support United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Reading Buddies program, donating more than $22,000 to program logistics and thousands in marketing promotions. The Reading Buddies program is a classroom motivation tool to encourage young students to...
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program
Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
nwi.life
LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP
South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
WNDU
Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million
Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
nwi.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
