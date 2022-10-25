ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

KISS 106

Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana

Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Crown Point to Host Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul

This year, the City of Crown Point will host its annual Winter Market at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall. The market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Peter & Paul Macedonian Banquet Hall, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A variety...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Nathaniel T. Jones

For Nathaniel T. Jones, choral and handbell director at Lake Central High School, teaching music was never a question. Jones has had a lifelong fascination with music thanks to his mother. As an elementary school music teacher for the School City of Hammond, she would often let Jones sit in on her classes whenever his own academic schedule would allow it.
HAMMOND, IN
nwi.life

JAY LENO TO PERFORM AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO’S SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER ON FRIDAY, MARCH 17, 2023

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce that Jay Leno will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Ticket prices for the show range from $79 to $115, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WBKR

Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church

Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus Presents Salute to Veterans

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Thomas. McNichols, present Salute to Veterans, Sunday, November 13 at 3pm at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Avenue, Munster. "The Symphony Chorus will share some wonderful patriotic standards including America The Beautiful, God Bless America, and The Battle Hymn of...
MUNSTER, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This Fish Found in Indiana Lakes Looks Like It Swam Straight Out of Hell

Imagine hooking this nightmarish creature on your next fishing trip. The fish you'll typically find in most Indiana lakes and streams are your run-of-the-mill catfish, bluegill, bass, crappie, etc. But, lurking in the waters of many of those same lakes and streams is a breed of fish that dates back to prehistoric times, some of which can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh up to 300 pounds, and all of which feature a mouthful of sharp teeth. Allow me to introduce you to Gar.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Historic aircraft touring country, set to visit Elkhart

The Experimental Aircraft Association is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Elkhart and you can climb aboard. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1st, 1928 and calls the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, its home. But now, historic aircraft is touring the country...
ELKHART, IN
103GBF

Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?

The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Franciscan Health Foundation board members host fundraising reception for Prenatal Assistance Program

Franciscan Health Foundation board members raised more than $19,400 for the Prenatal Assistance Program in Michigan City at a recent reception aimed at matching an anonymous $15,000 contribution. “This combined educational and fundraising reception was completely the idea of two of our incredible Foundation Board members who toured our Prenatal...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
nwi.life

LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP

South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
MUNSTER, IN
WNDU

Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state

(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
MICHIANA, MI
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN

