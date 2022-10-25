ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bigislandnow.com

West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy

One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.

