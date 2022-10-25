Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents worry about safety and hygiene as Maui North Shore homeless encampment grows
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
bigislandnow.com
West Hawai‘i’s Kona Commons Shopping Center reaches 100% occupancy
One of West Hawai‘i’s busiest shopping centers, Kona Commons, has reached 100% occupancy. The announcement came on Oct. 17 that the 320,000-square-foot shopping complex is fully leased with 27 national and locally owned service amenities, shops, and restaurants situated on 10 acres in Kailua-Kona. The four merchants who moved in this year include Island Naturals Market & Deli, Skechers, Majestic Nails, and most recently, Aloha Grown.
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Retired judge challenges incumbent Maui mayor; Horticulturist shares love for plumeria
HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon covers the new Statewide Voters With Special Needs Committee. Retired Circuit Court Judge Richard Bissen sits down to discuss his bid for Maui mayor. Honolulu Civil Beat's Anita Hofschneider reports on a push by federal representatives to expand data collection in the U.S. territories in today's Reality Check | Full Story.
Army joins Fire Fighting Course with Hawaii agencies
Recently the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New report addresses worker shortage in Hawaii’s early child education program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new report from the nonprofit Rand Corporation explains that Hawaii’s early childhood education program needs a lot of work. The report cites low wages as one of the biggest obstacles in attracting and keeping enough workers. It’s estimated that early educators in Hawaii earn only...
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City moves forward with project to install ‘bus only’ lanes on busy Waikiki thoroughfare
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 25, 2022) Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Tuesday, Oct....
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
Real estate on a hot streak in Hawaii: Here’s why
Bankrate reports the past six quarters being the busiest in history for Hawaii's real estate market with some buyers getting into purchasing contracts without even visiting the actual property.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
SHOPO says it’s investigating how security was handled for the IRONMAN World Championship event in Kona earlier this month. After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of...
KITV.com
Push for security on some Hawaii spots after hiker dies on closed Kauai falls
Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking trails -- after a woman died at Wailua Falls on Kauai over the weekend. Officials beg hikers and tourists to obey "no trespassing" signs. Officials are urging both tourists and locals to stay away from closed hiking...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
Did you know the Big Island has Hawaiian hoary bats?
Did you know that Hawaii has native bats and it's known to be the only land mammal native to the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Weak yen, rising fuel prices push back anticipated rebound of Japanese arrivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the flow of Japanese arrivals is a trickle compared to pre-pandemic times ― and the strong dollar means Hawaii’s international rebound could be further away than hoped. Oahu resident Jacqueline Hurd was waiting for her ride, fresh from a...
