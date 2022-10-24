It’s win or go home time as the postseason starts on both sides of the state line. Let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 games. Let’s start in Missouri where one of the most high powered offenses takes on a stingy defense as Rockhurst hosts Park Hill. Our next RE/MAX big 3 game is another Class 6 showdown as Park Hill South heads to Staley in a rematch of a week 7 game won by Staley. The Final RE/MAX Big 3 game on the Missouri side is another rematch of a game that happened just last week. Platte County hosts William Chrisman. Last week it was all Platte County with the Pirates earning a 42-14 victory.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO