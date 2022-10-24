Read full article on original website
RE/MAX Big Week 10 2022
It’s win or go home time as the postseason starts on both sides of the state line. Let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 games. Let’s start in Missouri where one of the most high powered offenses takes on a stingy defense as Rockhurst hosts Park Hill. Our next RE/MAX big 3 game is another Class 6 showdown as Park Hill South heads to Staley in a rematch of a week 7 game won by Staley. The Final RE/MAX Big 3 game on the Missouri side is another rematch of a game that happened just last week. Platte County hosts William Chrisman. Last week it was all Platte County with the Pirates earning a 42-14 victory.
Move the chains: Chris Duderstadt 10/25
I know that I’m far from alone with being very excited for the playoffs to get underway this week on the Kansas side. I’ve been fortunate to cover instant classics—Olathe North at Mill Valley and Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest—the past two weeks that have felt like state title games. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if any of those teams win state titles, but there are several other teams that I can say the same thing about. Here’s my 4A-6A East playoff preview.
