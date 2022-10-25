ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Judge allows family of man shot by police to pursue legal claims that HPD lacked training

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge issued a key ruling in a lawsuit against Honolulu Police over the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Mililani in 2019. U.S. District Judge Jill Otake ruled that the family of Kyle Thomas can pursue claims against the city and the HPD that plainclothes officers lacked training when they surrounded his car in a residential neighborhood and shot him.
KITV.com

Oahu Community Correctional Facility facing staffing shortages, overcrowding

Hawaii's largest jail continues to deal with staffing shortages and not enough space to hold inmates. Department of Public Safety calls for new facility for pre-trial detainees. A tour of Hawaii’s largest jail was opened Monday to members of the media and community officials. Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC), located...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu officers cleared of internal violations in fatal shooting of 16-year-old

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The three Honolulu police officers who fatally shot teen robbery suspect Iremamber Sykap last year won’t face discipline from the department, Hawaii News Now has learned. Officers Geoffrey Thom, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee have not been officially notified about the decision by the administrative...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grand jury indicts suspect in Hawaii Island crime spree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Tuesday a 37-year-old man accused of sending Hawaii Island police on a crime spree last month. Officials said Jeffrey DeCastro Jr. was charged with 11 offenses including robbery, theft, meth possession and assault against a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said DeCastro stole...
