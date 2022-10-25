GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE & LADIES OF ALL NATIONS INTERNATIONAL to Award Dr. Cherilyn Lee, with Honorary Doctorate

Read full article on original website
Related
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
Black, Hispanic Americans up to 37% less likely to receive CPR, study shows
When someone collapses in front of witnesses, the chances of receiving potentially lifesaving CPR may partly depend on the color of their skin, a new study suggests.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE – It Only Takes One Nurse with Focused Passion and a Refusal to Quit to Shatter Ceilings for the Entire Nursing Profession.
LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE – It Only Takes One Nurse with Focused Passion and a Refusal to Quit to Shatter Ceilings for the Entire Nursing Profession. Nurses have tremendous power and influence, but so few have the conduit to release their potential to shape the way an institution supports them to care for and heal their patients. This is the problem that nurse Josiah Okeshola is solving. Join him and the podcast hosts, Antra and Karen, as they explore how Josiah is answering the question and providing a voice to all nurses in his home country of Nigeria and beyond.
Comments / 0