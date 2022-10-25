GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE & LADIES OF ALL NATIONS INTERNATIONAL to Award Dr. Cherilyn Lee, with Honorary Doctorate

LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE – It Only Takes One Nurse with Focused Passion and a Refusal to Quit to Shatter Ceilings for the Entire Nursing Profession. Nurses have tremendous power and influence, but so few have the conduit to release their potential to shape the way an institution supports them to care for and heal their patients. This is the problem that nurse Josiah Okeshola is solving. Join him and the podcast hosts, Antra and Karen, as they explore how Josiah is answering the question and providing a voice to all nurses in his home country of Nigeria and beyond.

3 DAYS AGO