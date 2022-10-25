Read full article on original website
Related
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin falls as mining difficulty hits record high, rest of crypto top 10 also decline
Bitcoin dipped in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, but held above the US$19,000 support line where it has been fluctuating for several weeks. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, also slipped, as did the rest of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market cap, excluding stablecoins. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell...
kitco.com
58% of institutions now hold crypto, up 6% from 2021 - Fidelity
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The severe downturn of 2022 that wiped more than $2 trillion in value from the total cryptocurrency market...
Does the future of money belong to Bitcoin, CBDCs, or stablecoins?
A longtime blockchain authority looks at the most likely candidate to replace our current money paradigm.
astaga.com
Crypto Market Targets To Retake $1 Trillion Turf As Bitcoin Shows Renewed Strength
The crypto market has retaken the $1 trillion territory, as its high performers – Bitcoin and Ethereum – introduced in some spectacular numbers on Thursday. Bitcoin managed to lastly surpass and steadily maintain the $20K marker whereas Ethereum is displaying its finest efficiency but after crashing following The Merge.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
Yahoo!
Crypto company Blockchain.com to issue Visa debit card
Visa (V) is opening its payment network to another major crypto firm a day after reporting earnings that topped estimates. This newest card from London and Miami-based Blockchain.com, which will be issued through fintech platform Marqeta (MQ), comes with no fees and allows users to earn 1% back in crypto.
Digital Yuan Transactions Pass $14B While US Debates Digital Dollar
Chinese citizens have spent more than $14 billion worth of digital yuan, the People’s Bank of China said last week. That represented 360 million transactions made at some 5.6 million merchants in 15 provinces who now support the central bank digital currency (CBDC), formally called e-CNY or digital renminbi, the PBoC said in a release.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
forkast.news
Singapore floats tests for retail crypto traders, plans to regulate stablecoins
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) published two consultation papers on Wednesday that proposed several regulatory measures for crypto service providers regarding consumer protection, including a risk awareness assessment for retail crypto traders. Fast facts. The central bank is also considering options such as banning crypto firms from offering credit...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Industry is Not Decentralized: SEC Chairman
Gary Gensler said that crypto exchanges are developing network effects that make them highly dominant players, like in other financial markets. Gary Gensler – chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – said on Monday that crypto markets are, ironically, not decentralized. The chairman argued that there...
forkast.news
Australian 2022 budget confirms digital assets will not be taxed as foreign currency
The Australian Government has clarified that cryptocurrency will continue to be taxed as an asset class instead of a foreign currency in its 2022 budget released on Tuesday. This means cryptocurrency transactions are subject to capital gains tax where a profit for the year was made and if done through centralized exchanges.
dailyhodl.com
The People Want Crypto – And Regulation
A new poll shows that American voters want to see crypto regulation. The results weren’t even close, with 52% in favor of more regulation and only seven percent in favor of less regulation. Another 41% were either happy with the status quo or didn’t have an opinion either way.
dailyhodl.com
Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says Crypto and Web3 About To Explode 300x in Market Value – Here’s His Timeline
Macro expert and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal is predicting an unprecedented pace of growth in the market cap for cryptocurrencies and Web3 projects. In a new Google Tech Talks interview, Pal says that crypto’s market cap of about $1 trillion could explode to $300 trillion in just a decade.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Family Offices, HNWIs Are Keen On Digital Assets, More Than Half Invest – Study
The market for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin has been tough in 2022, with prices tumbling since January. As far as tokens and other digital entities are concerned, the market remains relatively brisk. A report by KPMG China and Aspen Digital, based on views from 30 family offices and wealthy individuals...
boundingintocrypto.com
Let The Free Market Regulate Bitcoin – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Kelly Slaughter, an associate professor of professional practice at the Neeley School of Business at Texas Christian University. With elections coming up next month, it’s almost impossible to find common ground between liberals and conservatives. But there’s one subject that should unite red and blue voters: keeping bitcoin free from government regulation.
Smart Passive Income Ideas That are Still Valid in Q3 2022
If you’re always short on money or are finding it hard to save, you’re either spending too much or not making enough. I would say the latter because, let’s face it; most people are not so conscious when it comes to spending money.
Comments / 0