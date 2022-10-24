Jackson Targets Over $100M in Federal Funding to Address Water Crisis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 24, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.)– The City of Jackson is taking a proactive stance in responding to its current water crisis. The Mayor’s Office has its sights on over $100 million in federal funding that will be immediately available to advance efforts to repair, upgrade and modernize the city’s drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

Earlier this year, $5 million was provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Infrastructure Investment Jobs Act (IIJA). Congressman Bennie Thompson and Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith successfully included $20 million in supplemental appropriations in Congress’ Continuing Resolution on September 30. These funds will come directly to the city of Jackson for water infrastructure projects along with $4M in State and Tribal Assistance Grants through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). On the same day, the City of Jackson submitted applications for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and match funding through the Mississippi Municipality & County Water Infrastructure Grant Program (MCWI) totaling over $71 million.

In addition to the funds already secured, the City is also pursuing a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant offered through FEMA for undertaking hazard mitigation projects that will reduce the risks faced from disasters and natural hazards. The maximum possible BRIC grant available to Jackson is $50 million for construction with a portion of that expected to be secured in early 2023 to begin design work.

“We know that the condition of Jackson’s water system didn’t happen overnight but is due to decades of disinvestment in the city’s infrastructure,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “The solution must address the immediate issues, but also provide long-term investments that will help us reimagine Jackson’s water infrastructure.”

“I commend my staff and the many federal, state and philanthropic partners who are working daily to ensure that our recovery is complete and sustainable. Jacksonians deserve clean, safe drinking water and the comprehensive approach that we are taking to a more resilient infrastructure will ensure a water system that will be safe and reliable for generations to come.”