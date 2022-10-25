LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had lifted. Plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy, part of Truss’ vision to unleash economic growth, are also under review, Sunak’s spokeswoman said. Sunak, who took office Tuesday, has appointed a government that mixes allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Truss and Boris Johnson as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. One of his first acts was to delay a key economic statement by more than two weeks, until Nov. 17, so the government can use the most accurate possible forecasts as it seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. “We will have to take difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence,” Sunak told the House of Commons. “We will do this in a fair way.”

23 HOURS AGO