Tory leadership live: Rishi Sunak passes threshold of 100 supporters as Kemi Badenoch gives her backing
Boris Johnson arrives back in UK from Dominican Republic but Penny Mordaunt so far only confirmed runner to succeed Liz Truss
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak hold meeting as ‘donors urge ex-PM not to stand’
Boris Johnson was locked in talks with Rishi Sunak on Saturday evening to strike a deal so the Tory party can avoid a potentially damaging leadership skirmish to replace Liz Truss.Mr Johnson was trying to persuade his former chancellor that he should return to No 10 and that Mr Sunak will secure a top job if he is successful, the Mail on Sunday reported.The former prime minister arrived at Gatwick Airport on Saturday morning with his family after breaking off a holiday in the Dominican Republic in the wake of Ms Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday.However prominent Tory donors...
Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks
Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
Who could become UK's new PM?
Here are the main contenders confirmed or expected to run to succeed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, after she announced her resignation on Thursday: - Rishi Sunak - Former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak secured the support of the 100 Conservative MPs needed to stand in the contest on Friday and formally announced his candidacy Sunday. An early grassroots favourite to succeed Johnson, the 49-year-old came close to beating Truss to make the final run-off against Sunak in the summer.
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
BBC
Liz Truss defends tax-cutting goals as she bids farewell
Liz Truss has defended her lower-tax vision for the UK, before bowing out as the shortest-serving British prime minister ever. In an unapologetic farewell speech, she urged her successor Rishi Sunak to be "bold" in a bid to boost the economy. She said the UK "cannot afford" for government spending...
BBC
More stand-ins for King, but Prince Andrew and Prince Harry stay
The number of royals allowed to stand in for King Charles for official duties is likely to be expanded, according to sources. It is understood that the current pool of five "counsellors of state" could be widened, perhaps adding royals such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Prince Andrew and...
Rishi Sunak brings Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman back into the Cabinet
Rishi Sunak restored Dominic Raab and Suella Braverman to the Cabinet after vowing to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership and bracing the nation for “difficult decisions”.The new Prime Minister culled nearly a dozen of Ms Truss’s top-tier ministers on Tuesday before reviving the frontbench careers of the pair who were forced out under Ms Truss.Mr Sunak kept Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor after the Conservative leader warned the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis” in his first speech since being appointed by the King.Mr Hunt, brought in by Ms Truss to rescue the economy after her disastrous mini-budget,...
Liz Truss stresses need to be ‘bold’ in farewell speech as PM
Liz Truss has stressed the need to be “bold” as she made her final speech as Prime Minister before power is handed over to new Tory leader Rishi Sunak.After seven chaotic weeks as Prime Minister, Ms Truss on Tuesday praised tax cuts and celebrated reversing the national insurance hike imposed by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.She warned the nation continues to “battle through a storm” but insisted she believes that “brighter days lie ahead”.She then travelled to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the King after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister...
BBC
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to new PM Rishi Sunak
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has spoken to new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on his first day in office. Afterwards Ms Sturgeon said that the call with Mr Sunak had been "constructive". And the prime minister confirmed he "emphasised" their duty to work closely together. It came just hours after the...
James Cleverly 'disappointed' that Boris Johnson didn't stand for prime minister
James Cleverly has admitted that he is “disappointed” Boris Johnson did not run for leader of the Conservative Party again after resigning in July.The foreign secretary had publicly endorsed the former prime minister to return to Downing Street, saying that Mr Johnson had “learned lessons.”“I was disappointed he didn’t put himself forward, but it was becoming increasingly clear that the parliamentary party overwhelmingly wanted to see Rishi Sunak at the helm,” Mr Cleverly said.“I am very happy to serve in his government.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
BBC
Chris Heaton-Harris to stay as Northern Ireland secretary
Chris Heaton-Harris is to remain as Northern Ireland Secretary as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's new cabinet. The MP for Daventry was appointed to the role in September by Liz Truss. Since taking up the post he has repeatedly urged for the Northern Ireland Executive to be formed or...
Nadhim Zahawi clashes with Adil Ray over defence of Boris Johnson: ‘Step back a second’
Nadhim Zahawi clashed with Adil Ray on Thursday, as the Good Morning Britain host challenged the politician on his defence of Boris Johnson.The cabinet minister claimed the former prime minister “did the right thing and put the country first” by ruling himself out of the Tory leadership race despite having “102 endorsements”.“Boris 1.0 would have let his name go forward... Boris 2.0 actually reflected and put country first and party first,” Mr Zahawi said.Ray, becoming increasingly frustrated as the interview went on, suggested that Mr Johnson was “looking after his own self-interest”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
BBC
Rishi Sunak demotes Truss allies as reshuffle continues
Rishi Sunak has demoted three allies of his predecessor Liz Truss as he carries on assembling his ministerial team. Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been moved from transport secretary to be a minister in the Foreign Office. Edward Argar, who was chief secretary to the Treasury, becomes a justice minister. Chris Philp,...
Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies
LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain’s prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss’ flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for shale gas that Truss had lifted. Plans for large-scale deregulation of the economy, part of Truss’ vision to unleash economic growth, are also under review, Sunak’s spokeswoman said. Sunak, who took office Tuesday, has appointed a government that mixes allies with experienced ministers from the administrations of his two immediate predecessors, Truss and Boris Johnson as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. One of his first acts was to delay a key economic statement by more than two weeks, until Nov. 17, so the government can use the most accurate possible forecasts as it seeks to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. “We will have to take difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence,” Sunak told the House of Commons. “We will do this in a fair way.”
BBC
New PM Rishi Sunak retains Alister Jack as Scottish secretary
The new prime minister has confirmed that Alister Jack will continue in his role as Secretary of State for Scotland. Mr Jack has held the cabinet post since being appointed by Boris Johnson in 2019. The MP for Dumfries and Galloway was one of the ministers to survive a major...
BBC
SNP minister resigns over gender recognition plans
An SNP minister has resigned over Scottish government plans to make it easier for someone to change their legally-recognised gender. Ash Regan quit as community safety minister, saying her conscience would not allow her to support the plans. Her resignation came hours ahead the gender recognition reform bill being passed...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian defence of Kherson and 'dirty bomb' row
Ukraine said Russia was sending reinforcements into the strategic southern city of Kherson, as speculation mounted about possible plans for a "dirty bomb", which could spread radiation. Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, said Russia was bringing more military units into the occupied city, and was preparing to defend it...
