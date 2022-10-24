Read full article on original website
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
Fans love Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 'matching trains' at Black Panther premiere
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky know how to make an entrance. The couple, who share one child, showed up in matching tan outfits to the Hollywood screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" at the Dolby Theatre. Rihanna wore a sparkling khaki dress with matching long gloves...
Adele releases music video for ‘I Drink Wine’ nearly 1 year after '30' came out
Adele has made fans wait a long time before seeing a third video from her "30" album, which came out in November 2021. She came through Oct. 26 with a colorful video for the single "I Drink Wine." The seven-minute video comes more than nine months after the release of...
‘A Christmas Story’ star Peter Billingsley calls sequel ‘a love letter to the Old Man’
It's been almost 40 years since Ralphie got his beloved BB gun (and nearly lost an eye), his father won a "major award" leg lamp and poor Flick stuck his tongue to a frozen pole in 1983's "A Christmas Story," a movie that's become a hilarious holiday staple. But the...
How Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney lost almost 50 pounds in 5 months
Shay Mooney feels like a new man. On his Instagram Stories, the Dan + Shay singer revealed that he lost almost 50 pounds in five months after he made a drastic life change. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Ariana Grande is newly blond — and fans have a theory about the color change
Ariana Grande just made an announcement on social media: She has a pair of “new earrings.”. While that’s what the singer wrote in the caption accompanying an Instagram photo posted on Oct. 26, her fans didn’t miss the photo's real reveal: Grande just debuted a blond 'do!
Here's why Matthew Perry doesn't think his 'Friends' costars will read his memoir
In his gripping new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Matthew Perry has been candid about his previous substance use, his relationships and the support that helped him get sober. Despite his openness on the page, the actor said in an interview with GQ that he believes most...
Bobby Flay plays a food critic in ‘One Delicious Christmas’ movie: Watch the trailer
What's better than a feel-good Christmas movie? One that stars a culinary connoisseur, of course. Bobby Flay is lending his cooking expertise to one of several new titles hitting discovery+ next month, and his role is very much a case of life imitating art. The celebrity chef plays a food...
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Jerry Lee Lewis, a trailblazer of rock and roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87 years old. A publicist for the singer confirmed that he died on Oct. 28. Lewis shot to fame in the 1950s with his 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ and continued to captivate fans with songs like "Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
Adult Ralphie revisits childhood home in new ‘Christmas Story’ sequel pics
We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.
