BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Rockets Game 4 Notebook: The Dawn Of A New Big 3?
The trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jabari Smith Jr. led the Houston Rockets to their first victory of the season Monday night against the Jazz.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Biggest Winners & Losers from Jazz's 109-101 Win Over Rockets
The Utah Jazz are 4-1.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
5 Takeaways from Jazz's 109-101 Win Over Rockets
The Utah Jazz get revenge on the Houston Rockets.
FOX Sports
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Rockets Game 5 Notebook: Isolation Sends Houston To A Jazzy Loss
Coach Stephen Silas was disappointed by the team's offensive outing but pleased by the second-half fight the Houston Rockets showcased amid their loss to the Jazz.
Yardbarker
Jazz Handle Rockets in Rematch, 109-101, Make NBA Statement
The Utah Jazz now sit at 4-1 on the young season after taking down the Houston Rockets in a rematch, 109-101. Two days removed from their exhausted performance in Houston, the Jazz had significantly more pep to their step on Wednesday night. At one point, the Jazz led the Rockets...
ESPN
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
How Jazz can Exploit Rockets in Utah Rematch
Here's how the Utah Jazz can avenge their first loss of the season.
Damian Lillard hurt, Miami deals Portland Trail Blazers loss
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from fifth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.A loss had to come eventually and, unfortunately, the Trail Blazers suffered two losses Wednesday at Moda Center. Miami took the lead in the second quarter, withstood a brief Portland rally in the third and then controlled the game the rest of the way in a 119-98 win. The Trail Blazers (4-1) lost for the first time, and lost star guard Damian Lillard for the game late in the third quarter. He came up with a right calf strain and did not...
