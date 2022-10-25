ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist in critical condition

On the night of October 16th, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County. Responding troopers located a 25-year-old bicyclist who was seriously injured and was airlifted for medical attention. Based on the investigation, troopers believed a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta sustained extensive front-end damage when it struck the bicyclist before fleeing the area. ISP requested public assistance to identify and locate the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
kmyu.tv

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
HOLLADAY, UT
ksl.com

Police arrest man in August hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have arrested a man in connection with an auto-pedestrian, hit-and-run crash that occurred in August. On Aug. 13, police say a man crossing the road near 1725 W. California Ave. was struck by a Chevy Tahoe with Arizona license plates. The man was not in a crosswalk but it was daylight at the time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Train hits semi on tracks in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Union Pacific train hit a semi pulling two trailers at a crossing in Tooele Tuesday morning. The collision took place about 6:55 a.m., Deputy Miller, Tooele County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily, at a crossing near 5868 N. Droubay Road.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy