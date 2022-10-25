Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
kmyu.tv
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
kmyu.tv
Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
kmyu.tv
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
kmyu.tv
Springville teen student dies from injuries after struck by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A teenage student in Springville has passed away from injuries sustained after she was hit by a car while walking to school. Officials responded to the collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the area of 620 S Canyon Road on Tuesday around 7:45 a.m.
kmyu.tv
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
kmyu.tv
Springville student hospitalized after being hit by car while walking to school
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville student was hospitalized after they were hit by a car while walking to school, Nebo School District officials confirmed. They said a senior girl attending Springville High School was hit. According to the school, a crisis team, including counselors, was available to assist...
kmyu.tv
Murray schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on school grounds
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in the Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to kindly pick up after their pets. The district spokesperson, Doug Perry, sent a letter...
kmyu.tv
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Runners gather for inaugural campus safety run on anniversary of McCluskey death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The inaugural Utah Race for Campus Safety was held over the weekend on the four-year anniversary of Lauren McCluskey’s death. McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend on Oct. 22, 2018, after she had contacted law enforcement multiple times for help.
kmyu.tv
How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
kmyu.tv
Drone footage shows massive fire burning at Sugar House complex under construction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drone footage captured on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning reveals a sizable fire raging at a Sugar House complex while it was still under construction. Numerous residents of the nearby apartments were forced to evacuate. Many of them could be seen standing, some...
kmyu.tv
4-alarm fire at Sugar House construction site forces hundreds nearby to evacuate
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 4-alarm fire that broke out just before midnight Tuesday kept fire crews and police busy overnight and forced nearby residents in Sugar House to evacuate. The incident sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. at an apartment development at 1040 E., 2200 South in Salt...
kmyu.tv
Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
kmyu.tv
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
kmyu.tv
Utah Valley University announces new $20 million soccer stadium
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Valley University announced Tuesday it plans to build a new $20 million soccer stadium. The stadium, which will be known as UCCU Stadium, is set to be built west of the current stadium, Clyde Field. The new 22,000-square-foot facility will accommodate roughly 3,000 people, university officials said, which is an increase from the current capacity of 2,000.
