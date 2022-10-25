ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

kmyu.tv

Missing 16-year-old teen with autism found 'cold but otherwise fine'

HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The 16-year-old has been located "cold but otherwise fine," Unified Police stated. Unified police are asking for help from the public to help find a 16-year-old boy with autism. Officials said Devin Meadows who also goes by DJ was last seen near the area...
HOLLADAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Parts of Sugar House complex demolished so crews can extinguish fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parts of a Sugar House apartment complex were demolished Wednesday night after it had been on fire for nearly 24 hours. Crews were brought in to demo part of the building, that is still under construction, so firefighters could access and extinguish parts of the fire that were still shouldering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah Valley University announces new $20 million soccer stadium

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utah Valley University announced Tuesday it plans to build a new $20 million soccer stadium. The stadium, which will be known as UCCU Stadium, is set to be built west of the current stadium, Clyde Field. The new 22,000-square-foot facility will accommodate roughly 3,000 people, university officials said, which is an increase from the current capacity of 2,000.
OREM, UT

