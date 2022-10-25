Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
What to Expect in Fetterman, Oz Debate
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is heating up. The two will duke it out in a debate. Political scientists we spoke with said they expect Fetterman and Oz to discuss issues...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Lowe's
Millcreek Township Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in multiple retail thefts from Lowe's. They happened at the Asbury Rd. location June 11 and 16. The man in the photos went into the store twice and took merchandise from the store totaling more than $2,500,...
