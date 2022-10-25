ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Padres Insider Reveals When Fernando Tatis Jr. Will Return

The San Diego Padres are going home for the winter. After a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, the Padres and their fans are feeling the sting of defeat, much like the New York Yankees. It was Bryce Harper‘s go-ahead home run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans

Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

Padres to discuss Tatis' role: 'It should be good competition'

When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his suspension early next year, where will he play? The only commitment San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will make is "on the field." "I think for right now, it's about just getting him healthy," Preller said, according to Kevin Acee...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mariano Rivera says comments on Aaron Boone were taken out of context

Earlier this week, New York Yankees legendary closer (and 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee) Mariano Rivera discussed whether the franchise should bring back manager Aaron Boone for the 2023 season. While the Yankees have made the playoffs in all five of Boone's years at the helm, the "Bronx Bombers" haven't returned to the World Series since 2009, and the Houston Astros have continued to be their "antichrist."
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager

It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy