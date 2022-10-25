It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.

