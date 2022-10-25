Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Could The Bochy Hiring Change the Game for Clayton Kershaw and the Rangers?
A few days ago, it was announced that long-time former Giants manager, Bruce Bochy, would be coming out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers for the 2023 season. Bochy retired in 2019 but it wasn’t long before he returned to the baseball world. The club agreed to a...
Yardbarker
Padres Insider Reveals When Fernando Tatis Jr. Will Return
The San Diego Padres are going home for the winter. After a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday, the Padres and their fans are feeling the sting of defeat, much like the New York Yankees. It was Bryce Harper‘s go-ahead home run...
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr. Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes,...
Brewers' president of baseball operations Stearns steps down
David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations
AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans
Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
New Phillies NLCS Bobbleheads Released by FOCO
FOCO USA has released new Philadelphia Phillies bobbleheads celebrating the team winning the NLCS!
theScore
Padres to discuss Tatis' role: 'It should be good competition'
When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his suspension early next year, where will he play? The only commitment San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will make is "on the field." "I think for right now, it's about just getting him healthy," Preller said, according to Kevin Acee...
Mariano Rivera says comments on Aaron Boone were taken out of context
Earlier this week, New York Yankees legendary closer (and 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee) Mariano Rivera discussed whether the franchise should bring back manager Aaron Boone for the 2023 season. While the Yankees have made the playoffs in all five of Boone's years at the helm, the "Bronx Bombers" haven't returned to the World Series since 2009, and the Houston Astros have continued to be their "antichrist."
Podcast: Looking back at the Padres in '22 and ahead to playoff prospects in '23
U-T Padres writer Kevin Acee and U-T sports editor Jay Posner review the Padres' season and say goodbye to each other forever
Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager
It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
