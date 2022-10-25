ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theedadvocate.org

What is a College or University Department?

Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How college in prison is leading professors to rethink how they teach

When it comes to education in prison, policy and research often focus on how it benefits society or improves the life circumstances of those who are serving time. But as I point out in my new edited volume, “Education Behind the Wall: Why and How We Teach College in Prison,” education in prison is doing more than changing the lives of those who have been locked up as punishment for crimes – it is also changing the lives of those doing the teaching. As director of a college program in prisons and as a researcher and professor who teaches in both colleges...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher

A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Someecards

Girl drops out of college, so parents spend college fund; she's furious.

Our daughter is 20F and she recently decided to go back to college after taking a year off. She dropped out of college a few months saying it wasn’t for her. We adamantly advised against it but she ended up moving in with her boyfriend and started working in his family’s restaurant business.
Yale Daily News

New website aims to help FGLI students chart academic journey

A new student-driven initiative called Pathfinder aims to change the way first-generation, low-income Yalies chart their academic and social journeys at the University. An online roadmap of important deadlines, Pathfinder helps students curate personalized schedules that reflect their unique timelines and interests. Along with Summer Bulldogs, an internship matching program, Pathfinder is a relatively recent branch of 1stGen Yale, a network of diverse Yale alumni that supports underserved student communities at Yale.
Apartment Therapy

These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America

College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brookings Institution

College admissions should be about fulfilling institutions’ missions—affirmative action can help them do it

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court is set once again to discuss affirmative action, decades-old debates have flared up about whether the policy is fair. Some, like plaintiffs in the SFFA v. Harvard and SFFA v. UNC cases, say considering race in admissions to ensure a quorum of Black, Latino, and Native American students admitted is unfair to white and Asian American applicants. Others say it is unfair to Black, Latino, and Native American students not to consider race in admissions. After all, these groups have historically been excluded from top colleges, and ongoing systemic racism in American society continues to lead to racially unequal educational opportunities for kids.
Phys.org

Co-option of resources by white students marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC college students, study finds

Nationally, only about 50% of students pass college algebra, with even fewer students who are Black, Latinx, and Native. Serving as a gatekeeper course for students seeking a degree in STEM, algebra can serve as a barrier for some BIPOC students. Beyond opportunity gaps, a new study from the University of Colorado Denver finds that "white hoarding," the co-option of resources by white students, marginalizes and disenfranchises some BIPOC students in college algebra.
WEKU

How to bust the 'big lie' around college applications

Choosing where to go to college is not an easy decision, often because it feels so important. Kids are told that where they go after high school will define how the rest of their life turns out. But writer Kelly Corrigan says that's the big lie society must stop telling.
Harvard Health

Hempton to step down as Divinity School dean

David N. Hempton announced Thursday that he will step down as dean of the Divinity School at the end of the 2022–23 academic year. Hempton will remain on the faculty of the School, where he will resume his career as a dedicated teacher and writer. “As I look back,...
HARVARD, MA
Washington Examiner

Falling test scores illustrate the disaster of distance learning

Chalk this up once again to Democrats' obsession with rewarding political allies at the expense of the public. New data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress show that student test scores nationwide suffered their worst decline in history. The NAEP, also known as the Nation's Report Card, measures student...
VIRGINIA STATE
freecodecamp.org

freeCodeCamp Turns 8 Years Old: Data Science Courses + University Degrees Update

Happy birthday to the global freeCodeCamp community. 8 years ago, we started this grass-roots community of learners. Back then, freeCodeCamp sounded like an improbable dream. But we all rolled up our sleeves and got to work making it a reality. Today, more than a million people use freeCodeCamp each day....
The Hill

College enrollment falls for third straight year

Story at a glance New preliminary data from the National Student Clearinghouse shows that undergraduate enrollment has declined again.   The data also show a change in the pandemic-era spike in graduate enrollment.   College and universities across the U.S. enrolled 1.1 percent fewer students since the fall of 2021, the data show.   Undergraduate…

