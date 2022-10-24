Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WECT
Jody Greene says he will continue to run for sheriff in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Less than eight hours after resigning from office during a hearing to decide whether he should be removed as Columbus County Sheriff, Jody Greene posted on social media that he has no plans to resign his candidacy and will continue his campaign for reelection. This...
borderbelt.org
After sheriff resigns, Black residents say racism is part of life in Columbus County
Hours after the suspended Columbus County sheriff resigned from his job on Monday amid allegations of racism and corruption, an attorney and civil rights activist said he wants to make sure Jody Greene’s law enforcement career is over forever. “We’re not jumping up and down because of a resignation,”...
Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence
LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
WECT
Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
wpde.com
New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
More than 150 job-seekers attend event hosted by Florence-Darlington Technical College, SC Works
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence-Darlington Technical College partnered with SC Works and the South Carolina National Guard on Tuesday to host a job fair at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology. More than 65 employers and 150 job-seekers attended the event. The school and SC Works team up for fairs in the spring and […]
WMBF
Florence 1 Schools ratings reach new milestones as students continue to excel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - School ratings have drastically improved this year in Florence 1 Schools. Students across the district are showing up more than ever when it comes to academics. Florence 1 Schools Spokeswoman Melissa Rollins said nine schools received a rating of good or excellent on the most...
WRAL
Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
WECT
Deputy charged with assault sworn in to another sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A former Bladen County Sheriff’s deputy who resigned after an alleged assault is now sworn in and working for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy. Michael Shaw is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. The charge...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
'It's a big asset to us': Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center inmates get tablets
SUMTER, S.C. — Inmates at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center now have access to tablets. This helps them stay connected to the world outside the facility and encourages good behavior. "It is a big asset to us," one inmate said. "And this is something that everyone seems to look...
Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WECT
‘Thank God Almighty:’ Community reacts to sheriff’s resignation
'Thank God Almighty:' Community reacts to sheriff's resignation
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
borderbelt.org
Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective
Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
wpde.com
Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man pled guilty Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2021 in Marlboro County. Deputies responded to the Ellison Club in the McColl area on March 15, 2021, around 2 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When deputies arrived, they said...
Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
