Related
manninglive.com

Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney

The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Protestors voice concerns about Scotland County Schools leadership, violence

LAURINBURG — Parents, teachers, students and others gathered on Monday to petition Scotland County Schools on how students and teachers are being treated. Earlier this month, various speakers addressed the Scotland County School Board about violence in the school system. The protest came after numerous county residents tried to voice their concerns on the well being of the students and staff held under the care of Superintendent Takeda LeGrand.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community reacts to apology from former Columbus County sheriff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in Columbus County are reacting to former Sheriff Jody Greene’s apology and his announcement to continue running for office in next month’s election. Greene posted on Facebook less than eight hours after resigning as Columbus County Sheriff to announce that he still plans...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

New rule in place for student-athletes at Robeson County public schools

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) announced a new rule to help govern student-athletes at games and other extracurricular activities for Robeson County schools. The new school rule aligns with the policy in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary action to address the...
WRAL

Terry Sanford student a hero for spotting gun, reporting it

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville avoided a lockdown, an evacuation and possibly something even more tragic thanks to the quick thinking of a student who reported seeing a gun in another's possession. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, "vigilant" student alerted the school resource...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Hartsville High School student under arrest after bringing gun to school, district says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — School administrators discovered a handgun in a student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon at Hartsville High School, according to the Darlington County School District. The handgun was noticed by others at the school and concerns about it were shared with administrators quickly, DCSD said. Law enforcement seized the weapon and placed the student […]
HARTSVILLE, SC

