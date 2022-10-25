Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Ethereum Competitor Surges 30% in One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Move in Tight Range
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor is surging more than 33% this week while most of the crypto market remains stagnant. The Casper Network (CSPR) is a proof-of-stake layer one blockchain that aims to bring smart contracts and decentralized apps (DApps) to a global scale. The project’s native token, CSPR, is trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,388,119,787,804 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Massive Transaction
A high-net-worth crypto investor is suddenly moving a massive amount of meme asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) in a single transaction. According to new data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor abruptly shifted 3,388,119,787,804 SHIB worth about $34 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
bitcoinmagazine.com
NYDIG Parent Company Stone Ridge Launches Wolf, A Bitcoin Lightning Network Accelerator
Stone Ridge Holdings Group, parent company of NYDIG, has launched Wolf’s Clothing, a New York City (NYC) based Bitcoin start up dedicated to the Lightning Network, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Wolf aims to bring founders and startups from all over the world to NYC for...
coingeek.com
Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network
When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Four Key Goals for Ethereum (ETH) in 2023
Ethereum (ETH) developers hope to accomplish four key goals next year, according to the project’s co-creator, Vitalik Buterin. Buterin says in a new interview with Bankless that solving scalability is their “number one” priority. “The fees have been low for the past six months, so it’s a...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
bitcoinmagazine.com
Addressing The Realities Of Taro’s Limitations
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Taro finally released beta code for testnet, and it has continued to be a big point of discussion for a few weeks now at this point. It is being discussed by many as some kind of panacea for the issues of people in developing nations or countries being decimated by close to or outright hyperinflation. Many are presenting it as the solution to everything. The ability to self-custody, to avoid the inherent volatility of bitcoin, to still have access to Lightning as a payment network. It would have the stability of fiat without losing the access to Bitcoin’s openness and censorship resistance. It can provide a lot of utility, and yes it does provide the “stability” of fiat while simultaneously allowing interoperability with the Bitcoin network, but it is being wildly oversold by many of the people discussing it.
bitcoinist.com
Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries
Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
bitcoinmagazine.com
40 Million Cash App Users Can Now Send And Receive Bitcoin Lightning Payments
Cash App users can send and receive payments in BTC via the Lightning Network. Previously, the app could only send on-chain BTC payments. Cash App has a user base of over 40 million, over six-times larger than the population of El Salvador. Cash App users can now send and receive...
cryptoglobe.com
Metadoro: On Bitcoin’s Lightning Network Taking Off
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances.
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
coingeek.com
BSV blockchain and Bitcoin—helping to shape the future
The Global Forum in Muscat, Oman, intended to address how we can shape the future through cross-industry innovation across sustainable goals to highlight solutions and synergies across the globe. Themes for the conference included digitization, humanity, water, and energy—so Dr. Craig Wright was a natural fit to talk about how...
