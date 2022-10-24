ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson: 'I don't blame' Kevin Durant for leaving Warriors

Klay Thompson is a foundational piece of the Golden State Warriors’ championship dynasty. Whereas certain players have come and gone, he has remained a mainstay. One of the guys who did come and go was Kevin Durant. The former league MVP won two championships with the Warriors before ultimately opting to take his talents to the Brooklyn Nets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."

The Golden State Warriors became NBA champions once again last year, but for the first time during this dynastic run, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green weren't absolute keys to their success. Stephen Curry was amazing as always during the postseason but the ones to step up and support him along the way were primarily Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Slam Kendrick Perkins After He Said Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best Player In The World

Giannis Antetokounmpo is proving to the entire world that he never stopped being the best player in the world. Despite losing in the second round of the playoffs last season, many continued with their faith in Giannis as the best player in the NBA. He is proving those people right after a sensational performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the Bucks' season.
Yardbarker

Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."

Just a few years ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were at the peak of their basketball experience, winning their 17th championship during a season mired with chaos and mayhem. Back then, Anthony Davis looked like one of the best players in basketball and the future of a franchise that was riding the coattails of an almost 40-year-old LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

L.A. Getting Creative To Bring Back Two Or Three ‘Difference-Makers’ In Russell Westbrook Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to bring back Russell Westbrook for 2022-23 has evidently backfired as L.A. remains winless after the first three games of the season. The Lakers reportedly spent the entire summer trying to trade Westbrook, engaging in negotiations with multiple teams. However, they never found a deal that would satisfy them, mainly because most of the options involved putting L.A.’s precious 2027 and 2029 first-round picks on the table. With the preseason approaching, the Lakers decided to start the new campaign with the roster they had, planning to return to the negotiating table if better deals emerge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Giving A Shout Out To Anfernee Simmons: "You Should Come To Portland And Play With Dame And Anfernee"

You would be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that the Portland Trail Blazers of all teams would start off the 2022-23 NBA season with a 4-0 record. The Blazers have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the new campaign and they are now the only team in the Western Conference that hasn’t lost a game this season.
PORTLAND, OR
Vibe

Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Shuts Down Notion That Kyrie Irving Would Make A Difference For Lakers: "No One Is Scared Of Them If You Swap Out Russell Westbrook And Put Kyrie On The Team.”

After a summer full of rumors and speculation about their moves, the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't make any big trades to boost their level and settled with a couple of trades and signings that didn't really make a big difference. During the summer, Kyrie Irving was heavily linked with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency 24 Hours After Saying He Will Not Leave: "My Voice And My Position Can't Co-Exist In Spaces That Don't Correspond To My Values"

Jaylen Brown has gone from reiterating his commitment to working with Donda Sports to leaving the Kanye West-led sports agency via a statement earlier today. The rapper, who goes by Ye, is in the middle of controversy because of anti-Semitic comments made by him that led Adidas, Balenciaga, and GAP to cancel their collaborations with him.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Vince Carter Calls Out Anthony Davis For Not Stepping Up As The Star Of The Lakers: "If LeBron James Is Trying To Save The Day Now, What Will He Get You At The End Of The Year?"

In Los Angeles, the 17x champs are still reeling after an 0-4 start to the season. Despite the best efforts of Lebron James and company, the Lakers remain winless after the first week of the new campaign. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has performed well enough on paper, but many fans are...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy