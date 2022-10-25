Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
35 Facts About the '70s Flyers
1. An original member of the Flyers from the time of the inaugural 1967-68 season until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a three-team deal with the Boston Bruins on Jan. 31, 1971, Bernie Parent returned to the Flyers via trade with the Maple Leafs on May 15, 1973. During the time away, Parent was tutored in Toronto by his childhood idol, Jacques Plante. Parent switched his uniform number from No. 30 (which he wore from 1967-78 to 1970-71) in his second stint. He went on to win back-to-back Vezina Trophies and Conn Smythe Trophies in backstopping the Flyers to two Stanley Cup championships. His jersey number was subsequently retired by the Flyers.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
After dropping their first two games of the season, the Caps have won three of four and are looking to keep rolling as they embark upon their first extended road run of the season. Washington comes into tonight's game on the heels of a four-goal third period comeback that resulted in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday night in the District.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Bedard draws comparisons to Patrick Kane on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Projected 2023 No. 1 pick 'makes it look so easy,' according to Central Scouting director. Connor Bedard, the expected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, has a style of play similar to Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, according to NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr. "I know Connor...
NHL
Red Wings recall Matt Luff from Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today recalled right wing Matt Luff from the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Luff, 25, is off to a fast start with the Griffins, where he ranks among the team leaders with three goals (T2nd), four assists (2nd), seven points (T1st), a plus-three rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T1st) and 16 shots (1st) through five games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13 after splitting the 2021-22 season between the Nashville Predators and AHL's Milwaukee Admirals, notching six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators while totaling 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Luff has played parts of four NHL seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and Predators, recording 23 points (13-10-23) and 20 penalty minutes in 87 games since 2018-19. He has also compiled 127 points (52-75-127), a plus-18 rating and 110 penalty minutes in 174 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since 2016-17.
NHL
MIN@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
NHL
'HAVE A LOT OF CONFIDENCE'
Andersson off to a hot start and is among the league leaders in points from the blueline. Rasmus Andersson isn't the type to obsess over numbers. But even he would agree that waking up and seeing yourself at the top end of the scale is a nice feather in his bucket. But in his mind, there's always room to improve.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Oilers
BLUES Falling 4-0 in Winnipeg, the St. Louis Blues were shut out for the first time since March 25, 2021. Including postseason games, the Blues played 124 games between shutouts - a franchise record and 18th on the NHL's all-time leaderboard. Despite the loss, Thomas Greiss excelled in goal with...
NHL
The Backcheck: A split in SoCal
What a difference a day can make. After a disappointing finish to Tuesday's 4-2 loss against the Los Angeles Kings, the Tampa Bay Lightning responded with a big 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night at Honda Center. Going back to the start of the 2021-22 season, Tampa...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for October 27
* Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves, recorded his 11th career shutout and joined rare company in the process as the Islanders stifled the Rangers in this season's first "Battle of New York." * Jason Payne and Joel Martin manned the benches for the Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings of the...
NHL
Bruins Take Down Dallas for Third Straight Win
BOSTON - David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall blasted home one-timer, Patrice Bergeron added an empty-netters, and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves to pace the Bruins to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The win was Boston's third straight and pushed the Black & Gold's record to 6-1-0 to open up the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
'Potvin socks' sold during Islanders game against Rangers
Hall of Fame defenseman tells rival fans to 'wear chant' they've been saying for 43 years. New York Rangers fans can now wear their heart on their feet, and New York Islanders legend Denis Potvin is all for it. When the Islanders hosted the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season
When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blues
The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night in the first game of a three-game road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. Follow along with the In-Game Blog for tweets,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
Kings begin three-game home stand against Eastern Conference Champs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Lightning. Team Records:
